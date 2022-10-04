Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE SERIAL KILLER NEXT DOOR Comes to Parr Hall

The event is on Thursday, 27 April, 7.30pm.

Fans of Netflix's latest drama about the hideous crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer are being invited to delve deeper into the chilling world of serial killers at an event at Parr Hall.

TV personality and leading crime commentator Emma Kenny is coming to Warrington on Thursday, 27 April, to look at what leads people to choose a murderous path.

'The Serial Killer Next Door' will explore the lives of Dahmer, Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, John Paul Knowles and others to answer the burning questions like what creates a serial killer, could anything have been done to prevent their potential being activated, or were they born to kill?

Psychological therapist Emma specialises in victimology which is the study of victims of crime including the lasting effects of their experience and the relationship between victim and offender.

But she is best known in the public eye for presenting true crime shows Britain's Darkest Taboos, Lady Killers and The Killer in My Family.

Emma is also a resident therapist and agony aunt on ITV's This Morning where she provides expert advice on a whole range of sensitive issues during the phone-in segments.

And her own YouTube true crime series is becoming more and more popular with more than 92,000 subscribers at present.

Altogether, Emma has presented more than 70 crime shows analysing some of the most heinous crimes on both sides of the Atlantic in the UK and the United States.

One of her main interests is exploring what makes a killer, and why some people can be born into seemingly normal families, brought up without fear, or abuse, yet still choose a murderous path.

The Serial Killer Next Door is at Parr Hall on Thursday, 27 April. Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.


