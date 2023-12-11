THE MIGHTY 90s UK Tour Opens In March Featuring Pop Powerhouse Cleopatra

Get ready for the ultimate pop party as Stuart Glover and David Kettle present a brand-new Spring tour of The Mighty 90's, celebrating the styles sounds and stars of the diverse and dynamic decade. Featuring a talented cast of singers, dancers and musicians, and the sensational vocals of 90's pop powerhouse Cleopatra the tour opens at Beck Hayes on 23 March and will visit Northampton, Glasgow, Basingstoke, Guildford, Southend and High Wycombe.

Expect the Pop, the Rock, the Power Ballads, and everything in between! Get ready to dance up a storm and sing your heart out with a power pop supergroup. Celebrating the hits of Take That, Spice Girls, Blur, Oasis, Britney, Backstreet Boys, Celine, Whitney and many more. With hit after hit including Barbie Girl, Spice Up Your Life, Believe, Waterfalls, Baby One More Time , Vogue, Livin' La Vida Loca and I Have Nothing to mention just a few.

The Mighty 90's will feature Cleopatra Madonna Higgins, lead singer of Cleopatra, the Brit and Mobo Award nominated band who celebrated huge success in the 90's with singles including Cleopatra's Theme, going on to support the Spice Girls in their Sellout UK SpiceWorld Tour. With an additional cast of powerhouse vocalists, to be announced.

The tour in presented by Stuart Glover (The SpongeBob Musical, Madagascar the Musical, An Audience with Anton Du Beke, Firedance, Cirque Enchantment, Rock the Circus ) and David Kettle (Twist and Shout, The Way We Were, Those Were the Days, Cirque de Noel, Alan Turing - Guilty of Love)

Cleopatra said: “I'm so excited to be joining the hugely talented cast of the Mighty 90's to bring some of the decade's most iconic and memorable songs to life live on stage. We'll be celebrating some of the best monster boyband hits, and iconic power ballads , there'll be a bit of girl power thrown in for good measure and maybe even a treat for the Barbie Girls out there! This really will be the ultimate party night and we expect to see you all up on your feet dancing and singing along, there's no way you'll be able to resist!”

There ain 't no party like The Mighty 90's live, ‘Comin' Atcha' in 2024 Find out more and book your tickets today at Click Here