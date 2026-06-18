THE LOVE BOOK World Premiere and More to Open at Sadler's Wells East

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The LOve Book, a brand-new Sadler's Wells production by acclaimed choreographer Jade Hackett, will receive its world premiere at Sadler's Wells East in February 2027. The show traces the relationship of a young couple across four decades, starting with their arrival in 1950s Britain as part of the Windrush Generation. Their story is told through hip hop and lyrical dance to the music of Omar Lyefook – the king of UK neo-soul (“There's Nothing Like This”).

Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Sadler's Wells Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive, said "We are delighted to announce new programming across our venues today, including our brand-new production The LOve Book, choreographed by Jade Hackett and set to the instantly recognisable music of Omar. We are also proud to welcome back the Martha Graham Company for the first time since 2003 as part of its centenary celebrations – quite an achievement! Our new co-commission Flamenc Oh!! by Spain's Yllana follows their recent successes at the Peacock, while Gecko returns to Sadler's Wells East as part of MimeLondon in January. We are also pleased to announce that Rambert's latest TV adaptation It's a Sin will have its London premiere with us at Sadler's Wells Theatre next autumn."

Jade Hackett said, 'I feel absolutely ecstatic about my debut show, I have been working towards this career defining moment for approximately 10 years now. Working with Omar Lyefook is the gift that keeps on giving. He is a formidable artist and has been a pleasure and honour to work with. I desperately want to do him and his incredible catalogue of music justice, as his sound is timeless, and hope to capture its essence within the work. The world is clearly going through a plethora of troubling things and a show that responds to the topic of love and that can offer an image of healing is something I feel good about offering to the world.'

Martha Graham Dance Company will return to Sadler's Wells for the first time since 2003 with GRAHAM100: The Centennial Celebration, featuring two mixed bill programmes including iconic Graham works as well as new works commissioned by Artistic Director Janet Eilber. Graham's groundbreaking techniques and signature style are recognised across the world and Graham and her company have been credited with transforming contemporary dance throughout the 20th century.

Yllana, the company behind the The Opera Locos will present Flamenc Oh!! a brand-new production co-commissioned by Sadler's Wells, combining world-class flamenco with comedy and physical theatre accompanied by live music.

Acclaimed physical theatre company Gecko returns to Sadler's Wells East in January as part of MimeLondon with Ķīn, inspired by the lived experiences of an international ensemble, and created by Artistic Director Amit Lahav.

Rambert's It's a Sin makes its London stage premiere at Sadler's Wells Theatre in autumn 2027 as part of an international tour, inspired by Russell T Davies' acclaimed TV series, directed and choreographed by Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer.



Tickets go on sale to Sadler's Wells Patrons on Monday 22 June, to Rehearsal Members on Wednesday 24 June, Members on Friday 26 June and to the general public on Monday 29 June 2026.

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