THE KNEEBONE CADILLAC At Wildworks Announces Full Cast And Creative Team

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Wildworks, the UK’s leading landscape theatre company, has announced the full cast for comedy-drama The Kneebone Cadillac.

Directed and choreographed by Kyla Goodey, the cast includes Ben Dyson, Millie Faraway, Ed Gaughan, Carl Grose (writer of The Kneebone Cadillac), Pat Moran, Josh Penrose and Mary Woodvine. The Kneebone Cadillac is designed by Amy Pitt, the Composer and Musical Director is Dom Coyote, the Associate Musical Director is Pat Moran, Lighting Design is by Sam Barret and Nathan May & Ciaran Clarke are Sound Designers.

The site specific show runs at United Downs Raceway - a last of its kind, working Stock car racing track - in Cornwall from 10 July 2026 - 29 July 2026, with press night on 10 July 2026.

The hard-up Kneebone family, Slick, Dwight and Maddy have a mighty fall-out when their scrapyard-owning dad Jed shocks everyone by leaving his cherished 1958 Cadillac Eldorado to his only daughter. Rather than cash in the prized but broken-down auto – which may or may not have once belonged to Elvis Presley – feisty Maddy is determined to get it back on the road and take on all-comers in the United Downs Boneshaker stock car race.

Ancient family feuds do not die quickly and soon Maddy’s dream of success in a male - dominated world sets the community on a collision course for chaos.

The Kneebone Cadillac’s wickedly funny Cornish dialogue, the troublemaking cast of characters and gritty post-industrial locale illuminate a side of Cornwall many miles from the picture-postcard cliché of the county. For Cornwall-born playwright Carl Grose, setting the drama at the raceway that fired his imagination when he first visited as a boy of ten with his dad, is a dream come true.

For Wildworks, The Kneebone Cadillac represents the company’s commitment to presenting site-specific theatre rooted in Cornwall with a national and international outlook. Continuing to build on Cornwall’s long history of working outdoors, turning the lack of theatre infrastructure into a positive, by working in the landscape rather than traditional venues. Their practice is shaped by the defining features of Cornwall; a place in which artists naturally collaborate across artforms and with communities; a peninsula somewhere on the edge that looks outwards to the world.

Wildworks knows not everyone can afford the cost of theatre tickets and are proud to announce that for The Kneebone Cadillac, they're doing things differently - launching radical pricing - with tickets available from as little as £1.

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