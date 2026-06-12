THE HIGHWAYMAN Will Embark on UK Tour

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Following a critically acclaimed premiere and award nominations, John Godber's thrilling theatrical adventure The Highwayman is set to ride again as it embarks on a major UK tour this autumn.

Written and directed by one of the UK's most celebrated playwrights, The Highwayman transports audiences to Yorkshire in 1769 – a region booming with opportunity, social climbing, gambling and gin. But where there's wealth, temptation is never far behind, and one notorious outlaw is determined to take his share.

From the writer of Bouncers, Teechers and Do I Love You?, this fast-paced new production blends Godber's trademark humour, sharp social observation and larger-than-life characters into a hilarious and exhilarating theatrical adventure."

The production also received nominations for Best Lead Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the 2025 Broadway World UK Awards.

Featuring original music by Ruby Macintosh and performed by a dynamic ensemble cast, The Highwayman tells the story of John Swift, an ambitious rogue attempting to make his fortune in a world where survival often means breaking the rules. Part romantic adventure, part farcical history lesson and entirely entertaining, the production proves that history has never felt so modern or theft so attractive.

John Godber said, "The Highwayman is packed with adventure, romance, danger and laughter. It's a story about ambition, survival and the lengths people will go to when the odds are stacked against them. We can't wait to bring it back to audiences across the country."

The Highwayman tours throughout September, October and November 2026, visiting Harrogate, Lancaster, Peterborough, Scarborough, Huddersfield, Pocklington, Hexham, Richmond and Bolton.

Tour Dates and Venues

Harrogate

Harrogate Theatre

16th - 19th September

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Lancaster

The Dukes

23rd-26th September

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Peterborough

Key Theatre

28th-30th Sept

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Scarborough

Stephen Joseph Theatre

7th-10th October

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Huddersfield

Lawrence Batley Theatre

13th-14th October

Coming Soon!

Pocklington

Pocklington Arts Centre

15th-17th October

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Hexham

Queens Hall

28th-29th October

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Richmond

Georgian Theatre Royal

30th-31st October

Coming Soon!

Bolton

Octagon Theatre

3rd-7th November

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