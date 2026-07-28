THE EDEN PROJECT to Open at Union Theatre This Fall
Charlie Yang and Naomi Preston-Low star in the piece, directed by Grace Andrews.
The Eden Project is a new 60-minute, no-interval two-hander written by and starring Charlie Yang, alongside Naomi Preston-Low, and directed by Grace Andrews. The play unfolds in non-linear fragments, tracing a relationship through closeness, distance, desire, and control.
A woman who won't be fixed. A man who won't reveal himself. A rift between them opening up under the stars. The Eden Project is a sharp, unsettling portrait of romantic idealisation - the urge to define, to possess, to be right - and the quiet violence of being loved only partially, and too completely.
The Eden Project runs at the Union Theatre on 18 and 19 September 2026. Recommended 16+. Contains strong language and sexual themes throughout.
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