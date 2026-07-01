THE DORIS SHOW to Play Guildford Fringe Festival as Tribute to Doris Day

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Jackie Mitchell will be starring as Doris Daydream in The Doris Show at Guildford Fringe Festival at the Star Inn, 2 Quarry St, Guildford GU1 3TY on Wednesday September 9th at 7.30pm. This new show is a tribute to the life and music of Doris Day, the legendary movie star and singer. It tells the story of Doris' life, how she got started, her husbands, her leading men, her life-long love of animals, as well as her favourite songs. These include The Deadwood Stage, Secret Love, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and the classic Que Sera Sera, so there are plenty of opportunities for a singalong.

This follows Doris Daydream's debut at the Brighton Fringe Festival where The Doris Show was warmly received and her theatre show at Hampton Hill Theatre, Surrey. Prior to this, Doris Daydream toured care homes, community centres and retirement villages in Surrey and London.

Jackie says “I wanted to bring Doris' story to a wider audience. I don't think people realise what an amazing life she led. It's wonderful that the songs continue to be so popular, even though they were recorded in the 1950s and 1960s – I'm looking forward to a fun singalong with everyone!”

The show is one hour long with no interval.

About Jackie Mitchell aka Doris Daydream

Jackie Mitchell hails from a highly respected family of stage, film and television performers. Starring as Doris Daydream in her own show, “The Doris Show”, Jackie captures the charm of the 1950s girl next door, Doris Day. With iconic classics like "Que Sera Sera" “Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps” and the sensational "Secret Love", Jackie brings the magic of Doris Day's timeless hits to life. This multi-talented renaissance woman is a singer, actor, author and journalist.

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