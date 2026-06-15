SAVAGE Will Embark on UK Tour Ahead of West End Run

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SAVAGE, a brand-new comedy and drag extravaganza, about Lily Savage, will make its world premiere next year. The production is written by multi-award-winning Jonathan Harvey (Gimme Gimme Gimme, Coronation Street, Beautiful Thing) and starring RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner Danny Beard in the title role. The world premiere production will be directed by Curve Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, West End/UK & Ireland Tour; Legally Blonde, UK & Ireland Tour; The Sound of Music, Curve).

Inspired by the life of Paul O'Grady, and created with his blessing, SAVAGE is a bold and deeply moving new play drawing on both Paul's extraordinary life and his autobiographies to tell the story behind the creation of Lily Savage. The production will make its world premiere on 13 February 2027 at Curve Leicester, prior to London's West End.

Speaking during the initial development of SAVAGE, before his passing, Paul said “I'm delighted Jonathan (Harvey) has agreed to write the script, I really am as he's perfect for this and he's such a great writer.”

Before the spotlight, there was a working-class boy from Birkenhead with a sharp tongue, thick skin, and something to say.

The show follows Paul's journey from the streets of Merseyside to the heart of London's club scene, where, armed with little more than his wits and a wig, he began carving out a place for himself. From humble roots and an unassuming start emerged Lily Savage: the fearless, foul-mouthed alter ego who would defy convention and win the hearts of millions.

SAVAGE combines razor-sharp wit, unexpected tenderness, and plenty of peroxide, in an intimate portrait of a singular talent and the world that made him.

Funny, raw, and full of heart, this is the story of how Paul became Lily and how Lily became a British icon.

Jonathan Harvey said “I was so thrilled when Paul gave me the opportunity to turn his life story into a stage show. I first saw Lily in a scuzzy gay bar in West London in the late 80s and laughed 'til I hurt, so it's an honour indeed to bring his story and the colourful escapades of the blonde bombsite herself to life. This is one of those few shows that I'm involved in where I can go 'You need to come. It's really good'... because the zinging one-liners are all his. It's so sad he's not here to see it, but hopefully this will be a fitting testament to everything he achieved, and a cracking night out full of humour and heart.”

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster, Director of Savage said: “Paul was a generational talent, and we are honoured to have the opportunity to work on this hilarious, heartfelt and electrifying new play by the mighty Jonathan Harvey, which celebrates Paul's life, legacy and Lily.

Jonathan is one of our finest writers and alongside Paul's husband André, manager Joan and our co-producers, we are indebted to them all for trusting us to tell this story.

From the streets of Liverpool to the sharp tongue and stiletto heels of Lily Savage, Paul's is a remarkable and utterly unique story. We know our audiences in Leicester will laugh loudly, be deeply moved and reminded why Paul O'Grady remains one of the most beloved and revered entertainers this country will ever produce.”

Further casting and creatives to be announced.

Tour Dates

13 February – 6 March

Leicester, Curve

0116 242 3595

curveonline.co.uk

16 – 20 March

Liverpool Playhouse

everymanplayhouse.com

23 – 27 March

Lowry, Salford

0161 876 2000

thelowry.com

30 March – 3 April

Canterbury Marlowe Theatre

01227 787787

marlowetheatre.com

6 – 10 April

Theatre Royal Bath

theatreroyal.org.uk

13 – 17 April

Norwich Theatre Royal

01603 630 000

norwichtheatre.org

20 – 24 April

Birmingham Hippodrome

0844 338 5000

birminghamhippodrome.com

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