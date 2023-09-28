THE 39 STEPS Will Embark on New UK Tour Next Year

THE 39 STEPS triumphantly returns to embark on a tour across the UK, launching at winner of UK Theatre’s Most Welcoming Theatre award, Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on the 14 March, 2024 and ending by the sea at Southend Palace Theatre on 27 July, 2024 after visiting Richmond, Cambridge, Newcastle, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow to name but a few from the 20 week tour!

THE 39 STEPS is back out on a UK tour after nearly 10 years in London’s West End, taking Broadway by storm, playing in 39 different countries across the globe, and delighting over 3 million people worldwide with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of fun. Originally written as a novel in 1915 by John Buchan, and made into a ‘BFI Top 5 British Film of all time’ by Alfred Hitchcock THE 39 STEPS is adapted by critically acclaimed and award-winning writer, Patrick Barlow from an original concept by Simon Corble and Nobby Dimon into a Olivier and Tony award winning international hit.

Follow the incredible adventures of our dashing hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly magnificent women.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

This production celebrates theatricality and includes legendary Hitchcockian scenes from the chase on the Flying Scotsman and the Escape on the Forth Bridge, to the first ever staged theatrical Bi-Plane Crash and the sensational death-defying Finale in the London Palladium. The inventive set design by Peter McKintosh, allows the action-packed story to flow seamlessly from one location to another, and will be brought vividly to life by the talented and versatile cast of four (casting to be announced).

Patrick Barlow brings his unique brand of comedy to THE 39 STEPS. A playwright, screen-writer and director, Patrick’s work is adored worldwide, including the internationally renowned The 39 Steps.

Fiery Angel is a production company headed by Edward Snape and Marilyn Eardley and they are thrilled to be working with the extraordinary team at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch to launch this tour. THE 39 STEPS is directed by Maria Aitken with movement direction by Toby Sedgwick. Set and costume design is by Peter McIntosh, with lighting design by Ian Scott and sound design by Mic Pool.

Tour Dates

THURS 14 - SAT 30 March

QUEEN’S THEATRE HORNCHURCH

Evenings Mon to Sat at 7.30pm

www.queens-theatre.co.uk

Matinees: Thursdays & Saturdays 2.30pm

Press invited from Saturday 16 March

TUES 02 - SAT 06 APRIL

RICHMOND THEATRE

Evenings at 7.30pm

www.atgtickets.com/venues/richmond-theatre/

Matinees: Wed 03 & Sat 06 at 2.30pm

TUES 09 - SAT 13 APRIL

NEWCASTLE THEATRE ROYAL

Evenings at 7.45 pm

www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on

Matinees: Thurs 28 & Sat 30 at 2.30 pm

TUES 23 - SAT 27 APRIL

NEW THEATRE, CARDIFF

Evenings at 7.30 pm

newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

Matinees: Wed 24 & Sat 27 at 2.30pm

TUES 30 APRIL – 04 MAY

SHEFFIELD LYCEUM

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Matinees: Thurs 02 at 2.00pm & Sat 04 at 3.00pm

TUES 07 - SAT 11 MAY

CAMBRIDGE ARTS

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.cambridgeartstheatre.com

Matinees: Thurs 09 & Sat 11 at 2.30pm

TUES 14 - SAT 18 MAY

MALVERN THEATRE

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.malvern-theatres.co.uk

Matinees: Thurs 16 & Sat 18 at 2.30 pm

TUES 21 - SAT 25 MAY

CHELTENHAM EVERYMAN

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.everymantheatre.org.uk/whats-on

Matinees: Thurs 23 & Sat 25 at 2.00pm

TUES 28 MAY - SAT 01 JUNE

GLASGOW THEATRE ROYAL

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.atgtickets.com

Matinees: Wed 29 May & Sat 01 June at 2.30 pm

TUES 04 - SAT 08 JUNE

BIRMINGHAM ALEXANDRA

Evenings at 7.30pm

www.atgtickets.com/

Matinees: Wed 05 & Sat 08 at 2.30 pm

TUES 11 - SAT 15 JUNE

OXFORD PLAYHOUSE

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

Matinees: Thurs 13 & Sat 15 at 2.30 pm

TUES 18 - SAT 22 JUNE

NORWICH THEATRE ROYAL

Evenings at 7.30 pm

https://norwichtheatre.org/

Matinees: Thurs 20 & Sat 22 at 2.30pm

TUES 02 - SAT 06 JULY

YVONNE ARNAUD, GUILDFORD

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Matinees: Thurs 04 & Sat 06 at 2.30pm

TUES 16 – SAT 20 JULY

BRIGHTON THEATRE ROYAL

Evenings at 7.30 pm

www.atgtickets.com/

Matinees: Thurs 18 & Sat 20 at 2.30 pm

TUES 23 - SAT 27 JULY

SOUTHEND PALACE THETRE

Evenings at 7.30 pm

southendtheatres.org.uk

Matinees: Thurs 25 at 2pm & Sat 27 at 2.30 pm