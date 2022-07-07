TALES FROM ACORN WOOD LIVE Will Embark On Tour This Autumn, Auditions Announced

Auditions will be held in Birmingham for the new production Tales from Acorn Wood Live. Based on Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's best-selling book, the story is being brought to life on stage for the first time this autumn.

Packed full of toe-tapping songs and puppetry, from the producing team behind Rod Campell's, Dear Zoo Live and Dear Santa Live, Tales from Acorn Wood Live will tour the UK from Monday 24 October, then play over the Festive Season in the Patrick Studio at Birmingham Hippodrome from Tuesday 13 to Saturday 31 December, and then opens the Spring UK tour at the Lowry, Salford, in 2023.

The producers are also thrilled to announce they have engaged acclaimed Midlands based choreographer Johnny Autin as Puppet Director. Johnny and the team will be holding workshop auditions at Fabric in Birmingham on Thursday 21 July, and are particularly keen to find West Midlands based talent with strong acting and puppetry skills.

Together with Johnny, NLP have assembled a world class creative team, including Director, Brad Fitt, acclaimed Production Designer, Ian Westbrook, who has designed numerous Birmingham Hippodrome pantomimes, alongside Motion Graphic Designer, Louise Rhoades-Brown. Props and puppets are being designed and created by West Midlands based Debbie Mingham of Entify. The creative team is completed with Musical Director Composer, Miles Russell.

The search is on for professional Actor/Puppeteers with extensive puppeteering experience, who are creative, with an ensemble spirit, who possess excellent comic timing, a strong singing voice and with experience in physical theatre. Actor/Puppeteers will have a varied track covering a range of animals and are integral to the success of this production.

The producers are actively seeking to hear from individuals based in Birmingham or the West Midlands especially but not exclusively, and those from the global majority and under-represented communities.

All applications for this production should be submitted, no later than Thursday 14 July, via Spotlight or by email submissions to casting@nlp-ltd.com. For Spotlight members, full casting breakdown is available here.

Chris Sudworth, Director of Artistic Programme at Birmingham Hippodrome said, "After the success of last year's brilliant production of Dear Santa in our Patrick Studio last Christmas, we are delighted that NLP Ltd have joined us in our commitment to make sure more high quality professional theatre is cast and produced in the Midlands."

Derrick Gask, Company Director & General Manager at NLP Ltd said, "As a locally based Midlands theatre production company, we're all incredibly excited at NLP to be working alongside our good friends at Birmingham Hippodrome enabling us to shine a light on the rich talent and diversity of our region. At NLP we're passionate about producing live theatre that inspires and entertains, and we're in no doubt that The Tales From Acorn Wood will do just that!"

Tickets for Tales from Acorn Wood Live at Christmas are on sale now at www.birminghamhippodrome.com