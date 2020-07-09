Submissions Now Open For An Online Musical Theatre Festival

A new initiative will see UK Musical Theatre writers and 2020 graduates work together on a selection of virtual readings and workshops.

Produced by The Grey Area Theatre Company and The Grad Fest, writers will have the opportunity to develop their pieces over the course of a week with some of the UK's most talented Musical Theatre graduates. Submissions are currently open until the 17th of July for any writers looking to take part.

The Grey Area Theatre Company was recently founded to provide support for emerging writers and help stage high quality fringe theatre. The Artistic Director, Matthew Rankcom, said "New Musical Theatre is always difficult to get off the ground, and we aim to support new writing in any way we can. This has meant a lot of dramaturgy and Zoom readings throughout lockdown, but our latest endeavour with The Grad Fest is our most ambitious project so far."

Up to six writing teams will be given online space to workshop their shows, with material being performed live for the public via Zoom and YouTube livestreaming. The week of new musicals begins on the 3rd August. For any graduates who want to be involved, casting will be completed through The Grad Fest's social media channels listed below.

The Grad Fest was formed by GSA graduate Liam Gartland and ArtsEd graduate Alice Croft to provide unique opportunities for 2020 drama school graduates. Over the month of July they hosted Q&A's, play readings, live classes and cabarets and many more online events geared towards and starring this year's grads. 'The Zoom Where it Happens' marks the latest opportunity created by the team.

To get involved or to follow the progress of the event, follow @GreyAreaTheatre and @GradFringeFest on all social media platforms.

Do you have a new musical that would be perfect for this project? Send a synopsis and a couple of demos over to matthew@greyareatheatre.co.uk

