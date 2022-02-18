Steve Furst to Present IN CHARACTER Comic Monologue Show

Actor, comedian and musician Steve Furst has created 5 brand new characters to add to the stable of 7 that he has previously presented under the 'In Character' banner. In 2016 - 2018 this show played several theatres in the UK and headlined the Solo Theatre season at the Tristan Bates Theatre in the West End and was featured at the Underbelly Festival on the South Bank.

The new quintet of characters include a Northern Soul DJ, a former Royal Butler, a modern druid, a retired sadistic teacher and a style guru.

This Summer Steve begins to take a full 10 character show out on the road. But these shows at The Museum of Comedy are the perfect place to see these new creations up close and very personal.

Steve doesn't leave the stage during the show, changing into each character in front of the audience. Music, written and produced by Steve is used to blend between the characters.

Steve Furst has a very impressive CV of comedy and acting work that includes over 650 performances as Mr Wormwood in the West End in 2012, Made In Dagenham and Mr Gum at The National Theatre. TV includes 3 series of Little Britain, Manhunt, Holby City, Friday Night Dinner. He is also the creator of cabaret legend Lenny Beige and so much more. For more details please visit his website stevefurst.com

Performance Details:

March 29th & 30th 2022

Shows are at 7pm on both nights

Tickets £10

Museum of Comedy, Bloomsbury Way, London WC1A 2SR

Tickets : museumofcomedy.com