Star of SIX Millie O'Connell to Join Norwich Theatre Panto

One of the West End's biggest musical stars will make this year's Norwich Theatre's pantomime, Sleeping Beauty: The Fairy's Tale, a musical extravaganza not to be missed!

Norwich Theatre has announced Millie O'Connell from SIX and The Cher Show as Sleeping Beauty in the panto this Christmas, opening at Norwich Theatre Royal Sat 9 Dec 23, running until Sun 7 Jan 24.

Millie O'Connell was one of the original Queens in SIX - The Musical when it opened in Norwich in 2018 and went on to play Anne Boleyn in the West End production. She most recently appeared on stage in Norwich as young Cher (Babe) in The UK tour of The Cher Show.

She said: "I'm so excited to be at Norwich this year as your Sleeping Beauty! Looking forward to a Christmas full of magic, alongside some wonderful people!"

Stephen Crocker, Norwich Theatre Chief Executive & Creative Director, said: "We are overjoyed to be welcoming Millie back to Norwich! She has wowed audiences in the region as one of the original Queens in Six and more recently as the legendary Cher in the Cher Show, and will bring her fantastic musical talent to this year's panto. Alongside Norfolk favourites Joe Tracini and Richard Guantlett, plus the wonderful Beverley Callard, this show is lining up to be something spectacular! Sorry not sorry!"

To celebrate Millie joining the cast, Norwich Theatre is running a very 'sixy' offer. Anyone who books panto tickets before 6th September - including those who have already booked their panto tickets - and who 'Cher' the announcement post on Norwich Theatre's Facebook will be entered into a draw to win six tickets to SIX, coming to Norwich Theatre Royal in February 2024. Terms and conditions apply.

As previously announced, Beverley Callard will take on the role of the Evil Fairy in this year's pantomime. Beverley is best known for pulling pints at the Rovers as Liz McDonald on Coronation Street. She has also appeared on Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps and as a campmate on ITV's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. As a fitness queen, she kept the nation fit with her series of fitness DVDs.

Speaking about the role, Beverley said: "My husband Jon and I made a decision to make our home in Norfolk just over a year ago, and we absolutely LOVE it. We love the people, the scenery, the BIG skies. To be asked to be in the panto at Norwich Theatre Royal is just fantastic; it's a wonderful theatre and so highly respected. I'm thrilled, excited and can't wait."

Local treasure YouTube star and The Times best selling author Joe Tracini will be bringing his unique madcap comedy style to The Fairy. Joe delighted audiences last year as Jack in last year's pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk. He received special recognition for changing perceptions and raising awareness of mental health at the 2022 Pantomime Awards for his role as Tommy Cat in Norwich Theatre's Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Joe said: "This will be is my 20th year doing panto, and I'm so happy they're letting me do it in Norwich again. The staff and the audiences at Norwich Theatre Royal are the best in the country, and I'm very lucky that they're letting me be on the receiving end of that for the fourth year in a row."

Norwich Theatre legend Richard Gauntlett will be returning for his 23rd year. Expect flamboyant dresses and elaborate wigs when Richard plays The Queen. He will treat audiences to his cheeky humour and fabulous dress sense and will have you guessing what's next.

Delighted to be back to Norwich, Richard Gauntlett said: "Thrilled to be returning to my Christmas home from home for the 23rd year - and with promotion! At last, I shall be playing The Queen!"

For more information or to book, visit the link below or call the Box Office on 01603 630 000