Stage Door Jonny Will Appear In Conversation With Emily Mortimer And Alessandro Nivola At Jermyn Street Theatre

The event is on Sunday 10 December at 7.00pm. 

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the second live edition of the hit podcast Stage Door Jonny following this Summer's sell-out show which featured Nicholas Hytner and Simon Russell Beale.

For this cosy festive treat, acclaimed actor and host Jonathan Cake is joined for a candid conversation with Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, who first met over twenty years ago on the set of Kenneth Branagh's Love's Labour's Lost. They married three years later and co-founded their film and television production company, King Bee Productions, in 2013. During this special event, they take time to reflect on the memories, lessons learned, backstage hijinks, triumphs and the losses during their time on stage and screen before and since. 

Jonathan has appeared in countless plays around the world - and made a fair few celebrated acquaintances along the way. So it is that, in his podcasts, he is able to assemble such a formidable cast of actors, directors and writers to share their memories, reflections, discoveries, triumphs and disasters relating to this most alluring and mysterious and visceral of art forms.

The intimacy of Jermyn Street Theatre, in tandem with the ease that Jonathan establishes with his guests and their mutual passion, guarantees an atmosphere akin to sharing a pre-Christmas drink and a chat at the Dress Circle Bar with this highly respected theatrical couple.

Artistic Director of Jermyn Street Theatre, Stella Powell-Jones says –

 "I'm so thrilled to have Stage Door Jonny back in the building. It'll be a perfect festive treat of an evening. Listeners to the podcast will know Jonny's knack of pulling out both the funniest behind the scenes stories and getting to the real heart of what drives his guests. Emily and Alessandro are such brilliant storytellers in the largest sense of that word: incandescent performers and as writer, director and producers of their own work."

Emily Mortimer is an actor, director, screenwriter, and producer. She most recently wrote and directed an adaptation of Nancy Mitford's novel The Pursuit of Love for the BBC and Amazon. Mortimer's currently co-writing a script with Noah Baumbach, is set to direct her first feature film for A24 and is performing in the film PADDINGTON IN PERU. Theatre credits include the world premiere of Jez Butterworth's Parlour Songopposite Jonathan Cake in New York. Screen work includes her award-winning performance in Nicole Holofcener's Lovely and Amazing and HBO's The Newsroom. 

Alessandro Nivola is an American actor and producer. Since making his Broadway debut opposite Helen Mirren in A Month In the Country, Nivola's won a Screen Actors Guild Award, a British Independent Film Award, and the Best Actor Award at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. In 2014, he was nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in The Elephant Man opposite Bradley Cooper on Broadway which later came to the West End. Television work includes the adaptation of Lucy Kirkwod's Chimerica. Film work includes: Selma, American Hustle.




