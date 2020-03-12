Soweto Gospel Choir will Make Their Grand Theatre Debut in October 2020

Today Wolverhampton Grand announced that the Grammy award winning SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR will make their Grand Theatre debut on Sunday 25 October 2020.

Winner of the 2019 Grammy Award for Best World Music Album for "Freedom", a collection of songs which celebrate and commemorate South Africa's democratic movement's struggle for freedom, SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR now bring their Freedom concert to the UK.

Hailing from Soweto (South West Township), a town outside Johannesburg and home of Nelson Mandela and South Africa's democratic movement, the SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR continues to inspire audiences around the world with their powerful blend of African gospel, freedom songs, and international classics.

Comprising a line-up of South Africa's best vocalists, these amazing performers have been spreading sheer joy to audiences across the globe for nearly two decades. The Choir has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in music including U2, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Robert Plant, Celine Dion, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Josh Groban.

In this uplifting and joyous repertoire, the Choir will perform a rousing program of freedom songs celebrating the life of the father of their Rainbow Nation, Nelson Mandela, as well as international gospel classics, including a spine-tingling take on Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah and an extraordinary rendition of Amazing Grace which has had over 15 million views on YouTube.

"The SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR members are thrilled to return to the UK for the Freedom Tour," producer Andrew Kay said. "The group continues to inspire fans worldwide, but the reaction we get from audiences in the UK is unforgettable. We hope that our uplifting message of hope, faith, and joy reaches audiences new and old on this special return visit as we celebrate the legacy of the great Nelson Mandela."

Tickets for SOWETO GOSPEL CHOIR on Sunday 25 October 2020 will be on sale exclusively to Friends Of The Grand and members on Friday 27 March at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters. Public bookings open on Tuesday 31 March 2020 at 10am online and 12pm Box Office phones and counters.





