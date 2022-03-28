Singer-Songwriter-Composer Natti Vogel Will Perform For One Night Only In The Other Palace Studio

The unique, genre-bending piano singer-songwriter Natti Vogel is as hard to define as he is to look away from and will be live in The Other Palace Studio, on 1 April 2022.

Vogel's debut, the orchestral yet saucy "Serving Body" was hailed by OUT, Billboard, Huffington Post, and more as an inimitable and masterful must-listen.

His viral music video, Brown Rice was a nominee for Queerty's Best Music Video of 2018, and PAPER magazine included his song, I Don't Want to Find the One on their list of Top 100 Songs of 2018 next to Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

But Vogel's passionate following owes itself mostly to his inimitable, addictive live performance style. International critics from Shanghai Magazine to Information Magazine in Denmark have commented on both his R&B/classical/theatre chops and a magnetic connection with the crowd, which through word of mouth alone has sold out venues from National Sawdust to 54 Below. He has spent the pandemic crafting an album with a brand-new sound (coming soon) in West Hollywood where he was awarded the city's performer-artist grant in 2021.

Producing and directing his London debut is Frances Ruffelle, the original Tony-winning Eponine from Les Misérables, Eurovision veteran and avid playwright (she is currently workshopping works co-written with both Vogel and Alan Cumming).



NATTI VOGEL

THE OTHER PALACE

1 APRIL

Produced and Directed by Frances Ruffelle

Age Recommendation: 17 years plus

Running Time: 1 hour

The Other Palace

12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

Learn more at www.theotherpalace.co.uk.