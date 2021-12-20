Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester Donates £500,000 Worth Of Tickets To NHS Workers

Family festive extravaganza Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester has donated £500,000 worth of tickets to NHS workers across the North West as a thank you for their incredible and tireless efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kingpin Events and the Silcock's family - organisers of the indoor Christmas theme park at Manchester's EventCity - were keen to recognise the invaluable work of NHS workers and raise some festive cheer by inviting them along to experience the event for themselves.

The kind gesture has also received praise from The Captain Tom Foundation. Captain Tom Moore won the hearts of the nation during the pandemic for his tireless fundraising for the NHS. Captain Tom's daughter, Hannah Ingram-Moore sent a video message of thanks. Watch the video by visiting https://www.winterwonderlandmanchester.com/charities

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester has returned to the city for the first time in four years. It opened two weeks ago and excited visitors are kick-starting their festivities at the event, which has been billed as "bigger and better than ever before".

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester will run until Sunday 2 January 2022 at EventCity, located next to the Trafford Centre, with 3,000 free car park spaces.

The festive spectacular was a top attraction and annual highlight in the city's events calendar between 2013 and 2017. Each year, the event's charity night proved popular with free tickets being allocated to local good causes.

Following a challenging 22 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers were keen to mark the return of the event by recognising the amazing efforts of NHS workers by allocating half a million pounds worth of tickets for them to enjoy with their families.

Julie Cheney, Nurse Consultant in Critical Care Unit, at Salford Care Organisation, commented: "The team on the Critical Care Unit at Salford cannot say thank you enough for the generous donation of tickets. It really has given the staff a much needed boost before Christmas, given the pressures they have been under continuously for almost two years. They had a fantastic time with their families and praised the amazing wonderland. It was so kind to think of us and an extra special treat."

Linda Reynolds, Unit Manager in Critical Care at Fairfield General Hospital, Bury and Rochdale Care Organisation, added: "A massive thank you for donating the tickets, we were totally blown away at the amount we received. I have had lots of great comments from staff, saying how brilliant it was and how much they enjoyed it. Due to ongoing pressures, this came at the best possible time."

As an additional thank you to NHS workers, military and Blue Light Card holders, there are reduced ticket prices through to 2 January 2022. Full details can be found at www.winterwonderlandmanchester.com

Organisers Tammy and Billy Silcock of Kingpin Events added: "After such a challenging two years, we wanted to mark the return of Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester in a very special way by thanking our incredible NHS workers. To see the faces of our NHS heroes absolutely beaming with joy was very emotional for our family, we got so much pleasure and satisfaction from seeing all those happy faces. And receiving a message from Captain Tom's daughter Hannah was just amazing.

"We are not nurses, doctors, hospital cleaners or porters - our family only know how to entertain and make people happy, so this was our way to thank the frontline workers who continue to burden a lot of the pressures of the pandemic. I do not know how they manage to keep going. We're also extending our gratitude by offering reduced tickets for the remainder of the run to additional NHS staff, frontline workers, military and Blue Light Card holders. We want to spread Christmas joy as far as we can."

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester and Kingpin Events have brought the magic and excitement of Christmas back to EventCity, transforming the indoor 22,000sq m exhibition space into an unbelievable and Winter wonderland.

The indoor Christmas theme park features more than 50 family rides and attractions all under one roof including dodgems, roller coasters, waltzers, a runaway train, inflatables, baby chill out zone - and even a beach, welcome during the cold Winter season.

Ticket admission for a Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester session includes four hours of non-stop fun and entertainment for one price (excluding games and food stalls).

The attraction offers a whole host of live entertainment across the Christmas season, including performances of specially created mini pantomime The Wizard Of Oz. The colourful family show will be performed at each daily session, and performances are included in the entrance fee.

The live entertainment programme also includes a dazzling array of theatrical shows on the main stage. Highlights include TV stars Daisy and Ollie, Ice Princess Show, Christmas Meltdown, and the return of the spectacular Christmas Circus - all with daily performances.

Visitors will be greeted by Elves and Fairies, and the man of the moment Father Christmas will be meeting youngsters every day up to and including Christmas Eve. There is an opportunity to purchase a toy and keepsake photograph from the Father Christmas Toy Workshop.

There are also games stalls and festive foods, from German sausages to waffles and crepes, as well as an authentic German Bar for alcoholic drinks and refreshments.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is operated on a session basis to ensure visitors can enjoy a Covid-secure and enjoyable experience without overcrowding. There is also ticket insurance and a "buy with confidence, exchange with ease policy" should a ticketholder have to isolate.

Any Government Covid guidelines in place at the time will be followed. Hand sanitiser stations will be located around the event, with stringent additional cleaning measures in place.

Fashion giants Boohoo and BoohooMAN - which were founded in Manchester and lead the fashion e-commerce market - are as headline sponsors of the festive spectacular.

The Boohoo brand began life in 2006 and has since lead the way in fashion and trends online. BoohooMan was launched in 2016, further strengthening the reach of its audience. During the years which have followed, the retailer has acquired some of fashion's biggest names including Pretty Little Thing, Nasty Gal, Miss Pap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis - offering customers a multi brands across its various platforms. Today the Boohoo group sells to more than 18 million active customers globally.

Silcock's Winter Wonderland Manchester is also available for private hire.

For full details or to book www.winterwonderlandmanchester.com