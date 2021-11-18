Shotgun Carousel's Christmas Extravaganza Announces Guest Stars

An incredible line up of guest artists join the cast of The Grotteaux throughout the run of Shotgun Carousel's Christmas extravaganza. These world-renowned cabaret and circus stars will add some extra festive sparkle to the Christmas wonderland experience.

Miss Burlesque UK 2019 winner Evelyn Carnate, "The Shapeshifting Showgirl" will bring her playful, powerful and fabulously unpredictable neo-burlesque performance to the stage. Magician Billy Kidd, who has graced theatres and television screens worldwide, as seen in ITV's Game of Talents, The Next Great Magician and acting as the host on Discovery Channel's Breaking Magic, will have us wondering how her incredible illusions are possible.

Also at The Grotteuax will be comedian Rosie Jones who, with her infectious laugh and high energy, is known as a must-see act on the UK comedy circuit. She is joined by comedian and writer Shaparak Khorsandi, who has appeared on countless television and radio shows including Mock The Week, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Have I Got News For You, QI, Just a Minute and other flagship Radio 4 programmes.

Making a guest appearance is multi award-nominated comedian Suzi Ruffell who has had five sell-out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, racking up critical acclaim from reviewers and audiences alike. Guinness World Record-holder Symoné will show off her movement-based skills, such as high-heeled roller skates with hula hoops and voguing. Drag queen Asia Thorne, a regular with the likes of The Bitten Peach, will come up with intriguing new ways to entertain and find inspiration. Yshee Black is known in Birmingham for hosting lip-sync competition The Church of Yshee and as one-fifth of the interactive drag story time theatre collective Fantabulosa.

Internationally-renowned comedy and cabaret artiste Marcel Lucont will join the Christmas party with his deadpan style, louche poetry and wry observations. Fancy Chance will dazzle with her tassel twirling, drag kinging and clowning craziness, while Onyx Fatale brings her sassy unique moves from The Cocoa Butter Club and The House of Burlesque after winning Burlesque Idol 2018, and is also known in the stand-up comedy world with appearances on Jonathan Ross' Comedy Club (ITV).

The Glamourists also come to play, an amazing duo who create unique dreamlike illusions in a unique sophisticated and theatrical style. That's not all, as Demi Noire, the soul sista of burlesque, ranked No. 15 most influential burlesque artist worldwide and No. 1 in the UK in 21st Century Burlesque Magazine 2020, will take on a guest slot one evening. Tito Bone, the blind non-binary bisexual drag king, joins the family from their company Quiplash, the disabled cabaret and drag collective.

Expect a knockout evening when Me The Drag Queen takes to the stage. Having performed worldwide, this notorious narcissist, glamour clown and Professional Idiot is a master of lip sync with an aesthetic best viewed through a pair of sunglasses. Blending the line between contemporary cabaret, alternative comedy and prancing around in sequins, Bourgeois & Maurice have established themselves as one of the UK's most subversive and innovative musical acts. Last, but most certainly not least, is Prinx Silver - a Spanish drag king sensation known for their dramatic faces, political messages, and for getting naked on stage!

Keep an eye out for other acts joining the Shotgun Carousel family this Christmas to be announced later!

Shotgun Carousel's Christmas extravaganza at Woolwich Works will be hosted by the incredible Lilly Snatchdragon with the incredible Porscha Present leading the Shotgun Carousel House Band. Lilly will be joined by burlesque star Cleopantha (as seen in The Man in the Mirror: A Michael Jackson Biopic), Mark Anthony (winner, Mr Boylesque UK 2019; Queeriosity Cabaret), Len Blanco (Divine Proportions, Shotgun Carousel), Leah Kirby (Moll and the Future Kings, Sam Wanamaker Theatre), Isobella Burnham (debut EP, Dancin' Garuda, May 2021), Dosa Cat (Southbank Centre) and Molly Beth Morossa (Glastonbury Festival; Tate Modern).

From the creative team behind the sell-outs Divine Proportions and Red Palace, expect a festive show for everyone with glitz, camp showbiz glamour, drag, cabaret, circus, magic, variety and comedy. Dust off your baubles, dig out your sequins and step inside The Grotteaux for an outrageous cabaret-filled Christmas soirée and show like no other.

The Grotteaux fuses an old school variety format with fresh exciting performance, putting a contemporary twist on some classic Christmas tropes. High-brow meets low-brow, opulent West End meets East London dive bar; The Grotteaux is a place where all walks of life can come, be entertained, eat, drink (with or without alcohol!) and be merry and enjoy a little seasonal magic.

Writer and director Molly Beth Morossa comments, The Grotteaux is my love letter to Victorian music hall, East London drag and high-class cabaret. I'm thrilled to be working with a cast of titans to present something joyous and warm, slick yet gloriously chaotic; theatrical and spectacular with some of the most exciting voices on the scene today.

Performances run Thursday 16th December 2021 - Saturday 8th January 2022.

Tickets from £15.50 from https://www.woolwich.works/events/the-grotteaux#dates-and-times or 020 8035 8835.