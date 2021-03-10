Sharon Sexton and Rob Fowler Announce Live Concert Event for St Patrick's Day

West End performers, Sharon Sexton (Mamma Mia, Bat Out of Hell, Billy Elliot, The Commitments) & Rob Fowler (Mamma Mia, Bat Out Of Hell, Rocky Horror Show, Jesus Christ Superstar) have released 7 lockdown concerts over the past year, including their headline show as part of the Tonight At The Coliseum series, which streamed during the Autumn.

The pair are now planning a special online, free live concert event, for St Patrick's Day.

The event will be hosted on Sharon Sexton's Instagram page, @shar.sexton on March 17th , kicking off at 7.30pm

Sexton and Fowler have promised to perform a host of hits, covering renowned Irish artists such as Glen Hansard, Damien Rice, The Cranberries, Hozier to name a few. They will be joined by a superb line up of Irish Musical Theatre guests including Stephanie Mc Keon (Frozen), Ben Morris (Waitress), Jessica Cervi (Commitments), Riona O Connor (Commitments).

Though the concert is ticketless and completely free, they will be sharing a donation link on the evening, where fans can throw their pennies in tradition busking style. Funds raised go to the NEIGHBOURS KITCHEN, a charity who help feed struggling families in Lincolnshire, where Sharon & Rob have recently set up home.

The couple found themselves stranded on the road last year, when the pandemic abruptly ended the touring production of MAMMA MIA where they were starring opposite each other in the leading roles of Donna & Sam.

They previously starred opposite each when they originated the roles of Falco & Sloane in Jim Steinman's epic musical BAT OUT OF HELL. The couple will be reprising these roles, when the upcoming UK & International tour hits the road later this year.