Set Sail On A Ludicrous Adventure Comedy Into The Unknown With HOW TO BE A PIRATE

Grab yer grog, climb aboard and become the pirate you were born to be!

Mar. 09, 2023  

Inspired by mythology, '90s pop culture and an especially memorable fifth birthday pirate party, How To Be A Pirate invites all adults to dive into a world of saucy storytelling, ludicrous characters and sea-based stupidity in this ludicrous adventure comedy set on the high seas.

The audience plays the crew of the ship. Their leader? A hopeless, idiot Captain. Together, they must navigate the twists and turns of the high seas and overcome the treacherous obstacles over the horizon. Outfox the gods! Flirt with fate! Uncover lost secrets on a journey towards ultimate glory...if you have what it takes!

Like The Mighty Boosh, '90s pop culture and action-adventure epics like Jumanji and Hook? If yes, then this is the show for you.

Expect piratical profanity, nautical nudity and fruit-based cannibalism that some viewers may find offensive, arousing or both in this highly interactive voyage that WILL leave your cockles yo-ho'ing with delight.

So what are ye waiting for? Grab yer grog, climb aboard and become the pirate you were born to be!

Max Norman is an award-winning actor and comedian known for his absurdist character comedy creations, energetic stand-up, and immersive theatre storytelling. He is regular on the London circuit, was a 2022 Leicester Square New Comedian Of The Year Semi-Finalist also hosts a monthly comedy variety night 'Carousel' in South London. Max trained at École Philippe Gaulier in France, Shakespeare & Company in the USA, and The Actors Craft in the UK. He performed comedy and theatre shows across the UK, America and Europe.

Dates:

Thursday March 16th (21:10)

Running Time: 1 hour

Venue: The Crypt, The Vaults, Leake Street, London SE1 7AD

Tickets: £8

Booking: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229714®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvaultfestival.com%2Fperformances%2Fhow-to-be-a-pirate%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

VAULT Festival is the UK's leading independent showcase of live performance and artistic talent; featuring thousands of sensational performances across Theatre, Comedy, & Live Entertainment, made by the most exciting and boldest artists of our time. Set in bespoke venues across the heart of Waterloo, the festival bursts to life for eight glorious weeks of joyous creativity; adding vibrance and colour to the otherwise dreary deep winter months. We're the most accessible, sustainable, affordable, and welcoming performance festival in the UK.




