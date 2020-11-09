Selladoor Worldwide Launches Companion Producer Scheme

The scheme is open to applicants from all backgrounds and skill levels or experience with an interest or passion in producing theatre.

Selladoor Worldwide today launch a new Companion Producer Scheme, offering two participants the opportunity to join their in-house training programme, as part of their bridging initiative following the recent financial support package from the DCMS. The scheme will open on 4th January and run until June with a deadline for applications closing on 4th December.

The scheme is open to applicants from all backgrounds and skill levels or experience with an interest or passion in producing theatre. It is designed to provide well-rounded insight into the various facets of Producing; with time split across each area of the Selladoor Worldwide business. Successful applicants will work alongside Selladoor's Production, Programming, Development and Marketing teams, whilst being mentored by an in-house Producer.

David Hutchinson CEO at Selladoor Worldwide says "We're delighted to be able to offer this scheme to support those with an ambition to forge a career within arts management and theatre production. We're looking for people with a positive attitude and eagerness to learn, who will be able to communicate well, take the initiative and collaborate on a number of projects in this fast-paced industry"



"On completion our Companion Producers can expect to have gained hands on experience and an insight into the full process of producing a theatrical show, from early stages of development to going into rehearsals to opening and running"

For a full information pack and to make an application visit www.selladoor.com

