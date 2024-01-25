See Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, Sara Pascoe & More at Latitude Festival

The acclaimed Latitude Festival is poised to return to the beautiful Henham Park in Suffolk from July 25th to 28th, 2024. Headliners Duran Duran, Kasabian, Keane, London Grammar, and Sara Pascoe spearhead an eclectic lineup that fuses music with the arts across an immersive cultural weekend. Weekend and Day tickets are on sale now

Festival fans can prepare for a joyous weekend of uninhibited discovery with a bill packed with the most exciting artists across music and the arts, plus foodie feasts, relaxing retreats, family fun, and counter-cultural club nights.

Today Latitude announces its massive comedy bill. Jo Brand, Judi Love and Joanne McNally join previously announced Sara Pascoe as headliners alongside Lucy Beamont, Grace Campbell, Laura Smyth, Mark Simmons, Sarah Keyworth, Sophie Duker, The Comedy Store and The Horne Section.

Latitude has never been just about the music - it's a culturally inspiring experience and this year's comedy, literary, danceand wider arts bill are the festival's most diverse yet. In 2024, Latitude continues to transcend cultural boundaries across the festival, a stunning bill including world-class dance, cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists.

Latitude's comedy line-up has set the bar for summer festivals since inception. The festival provides a unique opportunity to see some of the biggest names in the business all over the same weekend. It's also the first chance to see the new acts destined to make waves in Edinburgh later in the summer.

Jo Brand returns to the festival in one of the headline spots. From incendiary stand-up to heart-warming jokes about baking, Jo Brand has been making an impression for decades. Preferring to be hailed as a 'national disgrace' and not 'national treasure', Jo is both anarchic and hilarious. Star and writer of Getting On, the BBC's BAFTA award-winning series Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice, Jo Brand's Hot Potatoes, and the award-winning Through the Cakehole, Jo is the ultimate festival booking.

Jo Brand said "Looking forward to giving my ageing memory another challenge at Latitude this year and lying face down in the mud, trying to eat sweets.(That might have been another festival). Love the atmosphere, love the audiences, love the whole experience."

Described by The Sunday Times as a 'truly gifted stand-up' , acclaimed Irish comedian and podcaster Click Here also tops the Latitude bill. McNally will be participating in the 17th season of Taskmaster which will be aired early this year. McNally just closed her successful comedy show entitled The Prosecco Express on January 13. She is also the co-host of podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with her best friend Vogue Williams. The show received the 2023 Podcast Champion award from the British Podcast Awards from PodPod.

Bringing her fresh, unapologetic and charismatic real talk to Latitude, Judi Love, headlines the festival. Expect unrelenting and hilarious anecdotes from Judi's life! Love's quick wit and infectious laugh quickly made her a fan favourite when she joined the Loose Women panel in 2020. Judi's motto 'Laughter is Healing' provides a very accurate insight into how she deals with life's many obstacles. Judi will take everyday situations, add her unique perspective and turn it into something hilarious. It's the type of humour that resonates in people from all walks of life. Love has proved herself to be a hilarious comedian in both her stand-up and across TV and radio.

Judi Love said "It's an absolute pleasure to be headlining at the amazing Latitude Festival. It's even more exciting to know that the other headliners are incredible female comedians... Looking forward to a weekend of good food, good vibes and lots of laughter! "

Latitude Festival 2024 is set to reach new comedic heights, enhancing its already stellar lineup with an array of outstanding talents that promise laughter and entertainment for all festival-goers. Grace Campbell, renowned for her sharp wit and socially conscious humour, takes centre stage before she kicks off the European tour of her anticipated new show, "Grace Campbell Is On Heat." Taskmaster contestant and Meet the Richardsons star Lucy Beaumont also joins the bill, alongside the creator of Taskmaster itself - Alex Horne, as he brings his band The Horne Section to tune up their instruments for a huge Latitude return. Rosie Jones the must-see act who's comedy has described by The Scotsman as "both elegantly crafted and mischievous to its bones" is also set to make her return.

Festival favourite and Funny Women award winner Laura Smyth makes a triumphant return, fresh from supporting Jack Whitehall and Michelle de Swarte on tour. Mark Simmons, a master of the one-liner seen on Mock The Week, BT Sport, and ITV, brings his unique comedic flair to the festival alongside one of the most exciting and distinctive voices in UK comedy, Star of Mock the Week and Richard Osman's House of Games, Sarah Keyworth.

Sophie Duker, star of Channel 4's Riot Girls, brings her own brand of silly, sexy, and savage stand-up to the festival alongside Funny Women award winner and star of of Mock the Week and Mo Gilligan's Black, British and Funny Thanyia Moore and rising star Louise Young who has supported Jason Manford and Alan Carr on recent tours.

Aurie Styla and Vidura BR make their Latitude debuts, whilst festival favourites Jake Lambert, Lara Ricote and Elliot Steel are set to make their return to the Latitude stage.

Abi Clarke, Chantel Nash, Dane Buckley,, Jin Hao Li, Marjolein Robertson and Peter Rethinasamy also perform across the weekend.

Latitude attendees can expect cultural visionaries, poets, podcasters, and performance artists in an arts bill without boundaries with some outstanding talent announced today .

Dr John Cooper Clarke's dazzling, scabrous voice has reverberated through pop culture for decades, his influence on generations of performance poets and musicians plain for all to see. The good Doctor returns to the festival with an uproarious new collection WHAT. James Brown, John F. Kennedy, Jesus Christ: nobody is safe from the punk rocker's acerbic pen - and that's just the first poem.t. Vivid and alive, with a sensitivity only a writer with a life as varied and extraordinary as Cooper Clarke's could summon, WHAT is an exceptional collection from one of our foremost satirists.

Joelle Taylor also performs a staged reading from her debut novel The Night Alphabet. Joelle Taylor is the author of four collections of poetry. Her most recent, C+NTO & Othered Poems, won the 2021 TS Eliot Prize, the 2022 Polari Book Prize for LGBT authors, and is currently being adapted for the theatre. Set across geographies and timespans, replete with literary fireworks, The Night Alphabet is a furious, gripping, dazzlingly original novel and a deep and bold investigation into violence, resilience and women's stories.

The Cosmic Shambles Network return with a programme of events across the festival including a Latitude edition of Robin Ince's groundbreaking Nine Lessons - with guest Helen Czerski. The aim of the show is to promote curiosity and wonder of the world, and Universe, around us. There is a delight to be found in everything from quantum physics to puppetry to folk music to mathematics to absurdist comedy to poetry to biology to jazz to, well, to everything. The only prerequisite for Nine Lessons is an inquiring mind. As Robin says, 'If you show people interesting things, they will be interested'. In an exclusive special edition of his podcast An Uncanny Hour, Ince, along with special guests, will delve into their coming-of-age experiences with horror, providing entertaining and relatable discussions. In addition to these events, Robin will be hosting a daily Book Corner with guests including Natalie Haynes, Chris Lintott and Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀.

Festival favourites Pappys also make a welcome return with their award-winning live panel game show Flatshare Slamdown in which they play silly games with famous names from the world of comedy.

Latitude's stunning Waterfront Stage is globally renowned for showcasing the best talent in dance productions and companies London City Ballet (LCB) who announced it is set to take to the stage again nearly 30 years after it ended operations will perform on Latitude's stunning Waterfront stage. The ballet company, which was patronised by Diana, Princess of Wales, is to be rebooted in 2024 by former dancer Christopher Marney, former dancer, and director of the Joffrey Ballet Studio Company of Chicago.

Christopher Marney, Artistic Director of London City Ballet has said:

After a 30 year absence, I am thrilled that London City Ballet is making its long-awaited return to the world stage. To be part of Latitude's celebration of international artists feels like the perfect fit for our acclaimed dancers and our new vision, which we are so excited to share. It will always be our ambition to reach and delight new audiences with our work, and I very much look forward to kick-starting this at the unique and wonderful Latitude Festival before embarking on a major international tour. "

The National Youth Dance Company also returns to the festival working with some of the most exciting young dancers in the country under the guidance of Guest Artistic Director Oona Doherty and presents their latest production, Wall.

National dance powerhouse and East of England locals, DanceEast, also present a programme of innovative contemporary work across the dance spectrum. Also joining the dance bill will be The Place, London's creative powerhouse for dance development, who will be presenting a programme of boundary pushing dance across the weekend on the beloved Waterfront.