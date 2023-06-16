Secret Cinema Teases GREASE: THE LIVE EXPERIENCE With Sneak Peek

Secret Cinema is giving fans another 'sneak peek' into the world of their upcoming Grease: The Live Experience, by unveiling an exclusive illustrated site map, providing a taste of what audiences can expect when it arrives at the NEC Birmingham on the 26th July for a limited three-week engagement.

See the map below:

Fans will step back in time to Rydell High's senior year in the summer of 1959 and experience, first hand, the magic of one of the most iconic movie musicals of all time. Fans can sing and dance their hearts out to the classic film soundtrack, roam the corridors with the Pink Ladies, watch the T-Birds at work in the auto shop, gossip with friends in the cafeteria, face off against the jocks on the sports field and enjoy the fun and festivities of the iconic carnival - capped off with an unforgettable enhanced screening of the much-loved musical film.

The original film of Grease was released 45 years ago today (16th June 1978) and to mark this momentous milestone, Secret Cinema will run a limited ticket promotion from Friday 16th-Sunday 18th June with all standard tickets offered at just £45 - grab them now before it's too late!

All ticket options and more information available at secretcinema.com.

This UK premiere marks Secret Cinema's first event of 2023 and its first ever in Birmingham. A brand new trailer was recently unveiled, check it out here.