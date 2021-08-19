Second Series Of Soho Theatre Live On Amazon Prime Video UK Announced

Soho Theatre has announced the second series of 'Soho Theatre Live' with Amazon Prime Video. It will comprise of ten critically-acclaimed and award-winning comedy shows filmed at Soho Theatre over the course of July 2021. It is part of Soho Theatre's three-series deal with Amazon, joining the first series of 11 comedy films released in December 2020 on the platform, featuring Aditi Mittal, Dane Baptiste, Jen Brister, Jessie Cave, Joel Dommett and more.

Soho Theatre is London's most vibrant producer for new theatre, comedy and cabaret. Since opening 21 years ago, it has become the place to see some of the finest comedy acts in the world, ranging from influential early work from many of today's biggest stars to innovative, award-winning and critically acclaimed shows.

Steve Lock, Soho Theatre's Head of Comedy, said: 'We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The series encapsulates Soho Theatre's comedy programme with its diverse mix of styles and we're proud to bring these exciting artists to a new audience. We had a brilliant time filming these shows with a fantastic crew and we hope you enjoy them as much as we do.'

A third series of 10 new shows will be announced, filmed and broadcast in early 2022.