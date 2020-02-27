Sasha Regan's All-male Company Set Sail For Wilton's This April

Hot off the Captain's table! There's just over a month until Sasha Regan's award-winning All-Male company docks at Wilton's Music Hall for another nautical adventure! The much-loved crew of All-Male H.M.S. PINAFORE downs anchor at Wilton's from 15th April - 9th May before setting sail to Bath, Winchester, Cambridge and Exeter.

Following their smash-hit run of the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance last year, the Company invites landlubbers below deck for a bold re-imagining of W. S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan's classic comic operetta. Sasha Regan's inventive production is set on board a World War II battleship where troops create a distraction from the goings-on above board.

Expect plenty of mischief, mistaken identities and surprises on the high seas!

Come and "sail the ocean blue" with.....

Alan Richardson (Josephine)

Alan Richardson will reprise his role as Josephine. Richardson's G&S All-Male Company career spans a decade during which time he has been awarded the People's Choice for Best Male Performance in the Off West End Theatre Awards for his role as Mabel in the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance (toured UK and Australia). Alan also played the role of Phyllis in the All-Male Iolanthe at the Union Theatre and at Wilton's Music Hall in 2011; the role of Yum-Yum in the All-Male Mikado UK Tour in 2017 and more recently, he received critical acclaim for his role as Ruth in the All-Male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall and was described as "immensely talented" (Musical Theatre Review).

David McKechnie (Sir Joseph Porter)

David McKechnie returns to Wilton's Music Hall as Sir Joseph Porter, following his acclaimed performance as Major-General Stanley in Sasha Regan's all-male The Pirates of Penzance at Wilton's Music Hall last year.

Previous roles with Sasha Regan's all-male company includes: Sir Joseph Porter in the H.M.S. Pinafore 2013 production for which it was noted: "David McKechnie's gartered Sir Joseph Porter KCB (a truly plausible ruler of the Queen's Navy) stole every scene with his gloriously hammed up Whitehall mandarin" (Jonathan Baz). David McKechnie's portrayal of Little Buttercup in H.M.S. Pinafore (Hackney Empire and UK tour 2016) was described as "brilliant" by A Younger Theatre and "exotically glamorous" by The Stage. He also played the role of Ko-Ko in the All-Male The Mikado (UK tour, 2017).

Richard Russell Edwards (Cousin Hebe)

Richard Russell Edwards reprises his role as Cousin Hebe. Richard first played the role in 2013 before appearing at The Hackney Empire and subsequent UK tours for which he won the Craig Dodd Theatre Prize, Actor in a Featured Role 2013. Since then he has become another all-male favourite, having performed in the role of Connie in Sasha Regan's All-Male The Pirates of Penzance UK tour 2015 and more recently at Wilton's Music Hall in 2019; Peep-Bo / cover Katisha in the All-Male Mikado UK Tour 2017; and Fairy Queen in the All-Male Iolanthe UK Tour 2018 for which he was described as having "a magnificent voice" (British Theatre Guide).

Further cast announcements will follow shortly.

Whatever you do, don't miss this fabulous new production. Sasha Regan's All-male H.M.S. Pinafore is ideal for families and provides a great deal of joy and fun for everyone. Boarding passes are available at Wilton's Music Hall. Don't miss the boat!

Runs at Wilton's Music Hall from 15th April - 9th May 2020

TICKETS: https://www.wiltons.org.uk/whatson/615-sasha-regan-s-h-m-s-pinafore

Box Office : 020 7702 2789

Performances and times: 7:30pm evening performances, Mondays - Saturdays and 2:30pm matinées on Thursdays and Saturdays.

Address: Wilton's Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley (off Ensign Street), London E1 8JB

Running time: 2 hours and 5 minutes, including a 20-minute interval

Creative Team:

Director - Sasha Regan

Choreographer - Lizzi Gee

Musical Director - Henry Brennan

Design - Ryan Dawson-Laight

Lighting - Ben Bull

Libretto - W.S. Gilbert

Composer - Arthur Sullivan

Casting Director - Adam Braham Casting

Producers - Regan De Wynter Williams Ltd

The good ship H.M.S. will then embark on a UK tour to:

Theatre Royal Bath

Tuesday 12th May - Saturday 16th May

THEATRE ROYAL WINCHESTER

Monday 1st June - Saturday 6th June 2020

CAMBRIDGE ARTS THEATRE

Mon 8th June - Saturday 13th June 2020

EXETER NORTHCOTT THEATRE

Monday 22nd June - Wednesday 24th June 2020





