Sadler's Wells Launches New Productions For 2024

Sadler's Wells has announced new shows for the first half of 2024, including the return of the Elixir and Breakin' Convention festivals, and new work by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite. The season features contemporary, flamenco, hip hop, kathak, Latin, ballet and dance theatre productions, including three world premieres, seven UK premieres and six Sadler's Wells co-productions.

On the Sadler's Wells stage, Dimitris Papaioannou returns with the UK premiere of INK, a hyper-visual dance theatre piece taking place in an enigmatic water world, featuring hundreds of litres of water, a golden field of wheat and an octopus. São Paulo Dance Company makes its UK debut in a mixed bill that fuses the elegance of classical ballet with the sensuality of Latin American dance.

Innovative technology and revolutionary choreography bring to life two works by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Wayne McGregor, with Autobiography (v95 and v96) and UniVerse: A Dark Crystal Odyssey. Following the award-winning Betroffenheit and Revisor, Kidd Pivot returns with Assembly Hall, the newest creation by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Crystal Pite and Jonathon Young.

Elixir festival challenges perceptions around dance and age with performances, films and talks in Sadler's Wells Theatre and the Lilian Baylis Studio. This year's programme includes a mixed bill featuring common ground[s] by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo and Louise Lecavalier's Blue. Hosted and curated by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Jonzi D, Breakin' Convention features hip hop's freshest works from world-renowned artists.

Aakash Odedra and Aditi Mangaldas, two of the finest Kathak contemporary dancers of their generations, give voice to an unspoken and overlooked love story in Mehek. Celebrated flamenco guitarist Paco Peña's Solera returns. French choreographer Maguy Marin presents a piece of dance theatre inspired by the writings of Samuel Beckett in May B. A co-presentation with LIFT, Marlene Monteiro Freitas's award-winning Bacchae: Prelude to a Purge creates a raucous and absurd carnival to the sounds of Brazilian funk, clown antics, pop, and Ravel's Boléro.

Sadler's Wells Associate Company English National Ballet presents Johan Inger's Carmen. Scottish Ballet's award-winning production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire returns to London for the first time since 2015. Northern Ballet brings one of its most beloved productions, Romeo and Juliet. Birmingham Royal Ballet returns with Sir Peter Wright's acclaimed The Sleeping Beauty.

The critically-acclaimed revival of Broadway musical A Chorus Line comes to Sadler's Wells in summer 2024 with Adam Cooper and Carly Mercedes Dyer reprising their roles as Zach and Cassie. The show is set in New York City in 1975, and unfolds on an empty stage where 17 performers face the gruelling final audition for a new Broadway musical.

At the Peacock Theatre, Sadler's Wells' home in the West End, Ockham's Razor presents Tess, a bold adaptation of Thomas Hardy's classic novel Tess of the D'Urbervilles. Following his sixth consecutive year on the hit BBC show, Strictly Come Dancing, Graziano Di Prima and his wife Giada Lini take to the stage in a new show, Believe - My Life On Stage. Following their critically-acclaimed debut tour, Strictly Come Dancing's Nadiya and Kai are back with their new show, Behind the Magic. Gandini Juggling presents Smashed, taking a witty look at forbidden fruit and the fraying relationship between seven men and two women.

In the Lilian Baylis Studio, Sadler's Wells National Partner Company balletLORENT celebrates its 30th anniversary with new family show The Velveteen Rabbit, inspired by Margery Williams' book of the same name. Ray Young's award-winning duet OUT challenges homophobia and transphobia, while reclaiming dancehall and celebrating vogue culture.

Tickets for newly announced events are on public sale from Friday 3 November at 10 am via www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members on Wednesday 1 November.