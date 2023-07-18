STRICTLY's Aljaz and Janette Return With New Show DANCING IN A WINTER WONDERLAND

Strictly legends Janette Manrara & Aljaž Škorjanec have announced they will be returning to theatres across the UK with another hugely entertaining festive song and dance extravaganza called Dancing In A Winter Wonderland.

This brand-new offering follows on from last year's sell-out debut festive spectacular A Christmas To Remember, where Janette & Aljaž made good on their promise to deliver the ultimate Christmas jukebox dance show.

Now, the dance stars and, of course, Santa Claus are coming to town for Dancing In A Winter Wonderland, a not-to-be-missed Christmas cracker of a show that's set to be bigger and better for 2023.

Combining world-class choreography, fabulous costumes and amazing sets with the greatest hits of Christmas, Strictly's most celebrated couple will once again be joined by a supporting cast featuring some of the UK's very best dancers and singers as they countdown to Christmas Day.

Jam-packed with breathtaking dance routines and yuletide favourites for all the family, this feel-good production will also be Janette & Aljaž's first shows since becoming parents.

The 17-date tour begins in Portsmouth on 21st November and ends in Bath on 19th December, and includes additional matinee performances in Truro (22nd Nov), Southend (1st Dec) and Bath (19th Dec), and a gala performance at The London Coliseum on (8th December).

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 21st July, available from all venues, www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.DancingInAWinterWonderland.com

Looking ahead to their new tour, Janette said, "We are so happy to be touring again with a brand-new family Christmas show. The reaction to last year's show was truly special, so we're creating an even sparklier winter wonderland for everybody to enjoy. We can't wait to share it with everybody!"

Aljaž said, "Janette and I can't wait to tour the UK again with Dancing In A Winter Wonderland, so get ready to shake your baubles and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with us on what promises to be a magical journey of festive song and dance."

Janette joined Strictly Come Dancing's cast of professional dancers in 2013, starring in eight series, before announcing in 2021 that she would be stepping down as a competitor to co-host Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two.

During her time on Strictly, Janette's celebrity dance partners included actor Jake Wood, singer Peter Andre, JLS star Aston Merrygold, doctor and TV presenter Ranj Singh and Paralympian Will Bayley MBE. For her final series in 2020, Janette was partnered with singer and TV presenter HRVY, where they finished the series as runners-up in the final.

Aljaž also joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, starring in the following nine series to becoming one of the longest-serving male dancers in the show's history. In his first series, Aljaž was partnered with model Abbey Clancy, with the pair going on to lift the coveted Glitterball trophy.

His other celebrity dance partners included Dragon's Den star Sarah Davies MBE, model Daisy Lowe, TV presenter Alison Hammond and actress Gemma Atkinson, with whom he reached the final in 2017.

The full list of tour dates for 'Dancing In A Winter Wonderland' is as follows (*includes matinee and evening performances):

Tour Dates

November

Tues 21st Portsmouth Guildhall

Wed 22nd Truro Hall for Cornwall*

Sat 25th Leicester De Montfort Hall

Sun 26th Gateshead Sage 1

Mon 27th Blackpool Opera House

Tues 28th Belfast Waterfront Hall

December

Fri 1st Southend Cliffs Pavilion*

Sat 2nd Cambridge Corn Exchance

Sun 3rd Glasgow SEC Armadillo

Mon 4th Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tues 5th Cardiff St David's Hall

Fri 8th London The London Coliseum*

Sun 10th Birmingham Symphony Hall

Tues 12th Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Sun 17th Edinburgh Usher Hall

Mon 18th Manchester The Bridgewater Hall

Tues 19th Bath The Forum