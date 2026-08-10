STACEY'S BAY to Make Baxter Masambe Theatre Debut in September

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A new original indie comedy-drama from the team behind APPLE FACE and BUCKET BOY is headed to the Baxter Masambe Theatre this September.

Written by Pierre Malherbe and directed by Adrian Collins, STACEY'S BAY will run September 8–19, 2026. Berenice Barbier and Malherbe lead the two-person cast.

STACEY'S BAY

STACEY'S BAY examines the increasingly strange relationship between two neighbors living in the same residential complex.

Stacey (Barbier) is a school teacher who begins renting her parking bay to Jason (Malherbe), who works in advertising. What starts as a cordial and mutually beneficial arrangement gradually deteriorates as the pair navigate the realities of sectional title living and descend into a world of obsession, fantasy, rock star idolatry and body corporate meetings.

The production is directed and designed by Collins.

CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

STACEY'S BAY is written by Pierre Malherbe and performed by Berenice Barbier and Malherbe.

Adrian Collins directs and designs the production. The poster is designed by Bruno Morphet at Plan B Design, with photography by Jono Wickwar.

ABOUT BERENICE BARBIER

Berenice Barbier is a South African actress originally from Benoni and now based in Cape Town, working across theater, film and television.

She won the Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for Best Supporting Actress for her debut as Honey in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Sylvaine Strike in 2023. Her screen credits include Good Luck, Have Fun, Don't Die, The Shakedown and the series Invisible.

ABOUT PIERRE MALHERBE

Pierre Malherbe is a Cape Town-based actor with more than 20 years of experience in theater, film and television.

His stage credits include King Lear, Noises Off, Betrayal, CHAMP and The Kingmakers. More recently, he appeared in the absurdist satire Chicken And at The Homecoming Centre and wrote and directed Wolf Biscuit.

Malherbe also wrote and appeared in APPLE FACE and BUCKET BOY, both directed by Collins.

ABOUT ADRIAN COLLINS

Adrian Collins is a Cape Town-based actor and director whose directing work focuses on low-fi independent theater and film.

His previous directing credits include Malherbe's APPLE FACE and BUCKET BOY, as well as A Steady Rain, The Finklesteins Are Coming to Dinner, The Room and the award-winning King George.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

STACEY'S BAY will run September 8–19, 2026 at the Baxter Masambe Theatre.

Tickets are R200 per person and are available through Webtickets.

The production carries an age restriction of 18 due to language and sexual subject matter.

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