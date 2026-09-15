SLEEPING BEAUTY Pantomime Cast Set at Buxton Opera House

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Buxton Opera House has announced the principal cast and full creative team for their 2026 pantomime, Sleeping Beauty which plays from Fri 4 Dec 2026 – Sat 2 Jan 2027.

Starring in this year’s production are a whole host of familiar faces! Buxton’s hilarious dame James Holmes returns in his 11th year, alongside Opera House favourites Georgia Gallagher (Cinderella, 2023, Sleeping Beauty, 2022) and Ross Clifton (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, 2026; Evita, 2025, Little Shop of Horrors, 2023; Cinderella, 2023; Sleeping Beauty, 2022). Rounding out the principal cast are Catherine Pugh (Jesus Christ Superstar, 2025; Company, 2025; Jack and the Beanstalk, 2025; Evita, 2024) and Jamie Davis-Fletcher (Little Shop of Horrors, 2023) who makes his professional debut.

Sleeping Beauty is directed by Buxton Opera House CEO Paul Kerryson, produced by Sarah Kell, Tracey Iliffe returns as Choreographer, Richard Atkinson as Arrangements & Musical Supervisor, Rickey Long as Musical Director, Tom Davis as Lighting Designer, Eoin O’Grady as Sound Designer, with costumes designed by Abigail Caywood, and scenery provided by Scenic Set Design.

The team also includes Richard Brookes (Sound Number 1), Pete Cirillo (Interim Head of Technical), Gregor Reid (Company Stage Manager), Caitlin Ravenscroft (Deputy Stage Manager), Dani White (Assistant Stage Manager/Book Cover), Helena Foundoukis (Costume and Wardrobe Supervisor), Jazz Rose (Costume Assistant), and Meg Jordan (Costume Assistant & Personal Dresser to James Holmes). Andy Brotherton (Percussion), and Johnny Wells (Bass) complete the band.

Buxton Opera House CEO and Sleeping Beauty director, Paul Kerryson, said “There is something truly magical about bringing a cast together where all our principal performers share a history with our stage. This year’s line-up is packed with faces that Buxton audiences already know and love – from James Holmes marking his 11th year as Dame, to Georgia Gallagher and Ross Clifton reuniting to lead the show, Catherine Pugh bringing her signature villainy after 2024’s Jack and the Beanstalk, and Jamie Davis-Fletcher making his professional debut after leading our 2023 community production of Little Shop of Horrors. Joined by the brilliant creative team behind our recent in-house pantomimes, and backed by a live band, this incredible team is set to deliver a whole heap of panto magic this festive season. We can’t wait!”

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