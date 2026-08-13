SHEER LUCK HOLMES UK Tour to Open October 2026 in Chatham

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​Following years with the Faulty Towers The Dining Experience, Interactive Theatre International is bringing a brand-new immersive dining experience to the UK this October. Sheer Luck Holmes – The Case of the Floating Fiancée, created by Kat Mary Productions in collaboration with Interactive Theatre International, will visit Chatham, Oxford, Birmingham and Stoke-on-Trent for a series of strictly limited performances.

Part immersive theatre, part murder mystery and entirely ridiculous, Sheer Luck Holmes invites audiences to join Holmes, Watson and Mrs Hudson as they attempt to recreate one of the great detective's most recent cases. There is just one problem: Watson and Mrs Hudson are not exactly seasoned actors. Expect outrageous characters, theatrical disasters, slapstick mayhem, missed cues, questionable accents and enough mishaps to make Holmes question his own powers of deduction.

Alongside a delicious three-course meal, guests will be challenged to solve the shocking murder of the young heiress Miss Tessa Lowe, found dead on the eve of her wedding. Was it the jealous cousin? The philandering groom? The embittered housekeeper? Or the love-struck suitor? Will you use your powers of deduction and catch the killer, or will it be down to sheer luck?

The 2026 tour will visit the Bridgewood Manor Hotel & Spa, Chatham (Tuesday 13th October), Hawkwell House Hotel, Oxford (Wednesday 14th October), Birmingham Council House (Thursday 15th and Friday 16th October), and DoubleTree by Hilton, Stoke-on-Trent (Saturday 17th October). All performances begin at 7.30pm with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets include a three-course meal and two-hour interactive show. The cast features Jonathon Saunders as Holmes, Rafe Moon as Watson, and Kat Mary as Mrs Hudson.

The production has been created by writer, performer and producer Kat Mary, Artistic Director of Kat Mary Productions and a long-standing performer with Interactive Theatre International. Known for playing Sybil in Faulty Towers The Dining Experience amongst other acting credits, Kat has crafted a fast-paced theatrical experience inspired by classic British comedy and the enduring appeal of Sherlock Holmes.

Kat also has a family connection to the famous detective. Her great-grandfather, playwright J.E. Harold Terry, co-wrote The Return of Sherlock Holmes, which opened at London's Prince's Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in 1923 and ran for 130 performances. The production starred renowned Holmes actor Eille Norwood and was performed with the personal blessing of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle himself.

The show is produced in collaboration with Interactive Theatre International, the company behind Faulty Towers The Dining Experience – the multi award-winning immersive dining phenomenon which has appeared in 43 countries and welcomed over a million guests since 2008.

Bridgewood Manor Hotel & Spa

Tuesday 13th October

Chatham, Kent, ME5 9AX

Hawkwell House Hotel

Wednesday 14th October

Oxford, OX4 4DZ

Birmingham Council House

Thursday 15th October

Victoria Square, B1 1BB

Birmingham Council House

Friday 16th October

Victoria Square, B1 1BB

DoubleTree by Hilton

Saturday 17th October

Stoke-on-Trent

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