SANTA'S ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER Cast Announced

SANTA'S ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER comes to Aylesbury this Christmas.

Does this story sound familiar? Well you would be right. The age-old fairy tale of 'The Elves and the Shoemaker' was a book first published in 1965 and has been a popular children's story ever since. This Christmas, CBBC writer 'Ian Billings' has revamped this traditional masterpiece and added a few unexpected twists and turns that will really capture the children's imaginations.

The show features original upbeat music by Richard Lammings and high energy choreography by Aimee Marie-Bow. Sam Bradshaw will be producing and directing the show with Masashi Fujimoto as Musical Director. The show includes a colourful set and costumes and features a surprise guest in a red coat that has lots of gifts for all of the Children on his nice list!

In 2019 Sam and his team brought Santa's New Sleigh to the Aylesbury Waterside theatre (Studio space) and are delighted to be returning with their sister show that will run from 17th - 23rd December 2021.

The cast features Cambridge comedian and Magician Roman Armstrong as Mr Klopp the Shoemaker alongside Sydnie Colville-Scott as Bip the Elf and Grace Melville as Bop the Elf.