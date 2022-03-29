Rush Ticket Scheme Announced For Punchdrunk's THE BURNT CITY

Punchdrunk has exclusively teamed up with Time Out to bring £25 Thursday rush tickets for every performance : it's truly great value for the company's first major new show in London for 8 years.

The system is simple. Head over to Time Out's The Burnt City rush tickets page to sign up for a chance to buy a pair of £25 tickets for the following week's shows. The rush tickets scheme won't start until The Burnt City has finished previews, meaning you will have from now until April 12 to sign up for the first release, which will go on sale April 14 for performances in the week commencing April 18. After that, the tickets will be released on a weekly basis.

SIGN UP FOR THE FIRST RELEASE OF RUSH TICKETS HERE.

At noon on Thursdays, the tickets will go on sale. You'll receive an email with a sales link, and then it'll be a first come, first served chance to buy up to two tickets for the following week. If you don't succeed... just sign up again for the following week.

The production is the internationally-acclaimed theatre company's first time in London since 2014 and their most ambitious show to date. It reunites the creative team behind Sleep No More and features a cast of international performers, including original cast members of the first Punchdrunk shows.

On their own theatrical adventure, audiences are free to explore this dystopian landscape - taking them from the majesty of royal palaces to the pulsating underworld of Troy. Audiences may choose to follow the characters who emerge from the shadows, saturate themselves in the show's shifting atmosphere, or break free of the crowd and discover mysteries lying in wait at the heart of the labyrinth.

Previews are underway with the performances - taking over two Grade II Listed Buildings in Woolwich Arsenal. It will be the first time some of the buildings - with over 100,000 square feet of space - have ever been opened to the public.

"As the smoke soars on wings to heaven, so sinks our city"

In the smouldering promise of the fall of Troy, a mythical world of Gods and mortals rises from the ashes.

As Greece teeters on the brink of victory, the neon backstreets of Downtown Troy give way to a sprawling labyrinth hiding secrets even the prophecies could not foretell.

In this colossal playground, the furies watch on as mortals play out their fate. And as night falls, the city comes alive. One last time.

Punchdrunk is committed to working with the local community including running community events and partnerships with local arts and community groups in the borough, offering support, learning and resources.

The Burnt City is supported by Porsche as Headline Partner.