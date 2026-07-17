Royal Albert Hall to Launch Future Focus Mentorship for Emerging Photographers

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The Royal Albert Hall has announced a new mentorship programme providing emerging photographers with the tools and experience required to break into the live events and entertainment sector. Future Focus calls for London-based photographers, aged 18 - 25, to enter for the chance to undertake the 5-month programme, shadow world-class photographers in the Hall's legendary auditorium, and present a final exhibition in the 200-capacity Elgar Room.

Applications will be open from today (Friday 17 July) to Sunday 23 August at 11:59pm, when three successful applicants will be selected by this year's mentors and acclaimed photographers Andy Paradise, Frances Marshall, and Temi Adegbayibi. Participants will undertake a series of workshops with the mentor team, equipping them with practical guidance and industry insight, as well as providing a safe opportunity for real-time feedback on their work.

Participants will then have the opportunity to take photos in the Hall's Elgar Room, a grassroots music venue, alongside a member of the mentor team, before moving to more complex performances in the auditorium. Future Focus will conclude with a group exhibition at the Hall, showcasing the work captured throughout each participant's time in the programme.

Andy Paradise, Photographer and Future Focus Mentor said, "The support, guidance and encouragement of experienced photographers during my formative years were instrumental in fostering my belief in my own potential and help build my confidence in photography. After 26 years as a professional photographer, I'm now thrilled to be able to share my knowledge and experience as part of the Royal Albert Hall's Future Focus programme and am excited to see how we can help our mentees grow their skills and guide them along the beginning of their photographic journey."

Frances Marshall, Photographer and Future Focus Mentor said, "It's an enormous privilege to be asked to become the classical music photography mentor for Future Focus alongside two brilliant photographers Temi Adegbayibi and Andy Paradise. The Royal Albert Hall is one of the finest entertainment venues in the world and I can't wait to work with and support the participants as they develop their own creative careers."

Temi Adegbayibi, Photographer and Future Focus Mentor said, "I did not always know photography could be a real career until I had the chance to shoot in spaces like the Royal Albert Hall and see what was possible. I am looking forward to giving young photographers the chance to experience that same spark through the Future Focus programme."

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Hall, said, "We couldn't be more excited to launch this opportunity for aspiring young photographers, with the partnership and generosity of Andy Paradise, Frances Marshall and Temi Adegbayibi as mentors. Future Focus is about much more than developing technical skills. We're committed to creating inclusive pathways into the creative industries, helping young people build confidence, develop their talents and see that there is a place for them in this sector. We can't wait to see the applications for our inaugural year."

Young photographers who want to take part in the Future Focus programme should submit their work via the portal at www.royalalberthall.com. Applications from D/deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people are encouraged.

Apply via the Royal Albert Hall website: https://www.royalalberthall.com/tickets/events/2026/future-focus

Full Criteria:

Applicants must be aged between 18 - 25.

Applicants must be able to travel to the Royal Albert Hall multiple times per month to take part in this scheme.

Applicants must have demonstrable evidence of their live entertainment photography work (although please note a professional portfolio or website is not required).

Applicants do not need to own their own photography equipment, as this can be provided for the duration of the scheme.

Applications from D/deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent people are very welcome.

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