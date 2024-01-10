Robyn Sinclair Joins The Company Of Wise Children's BLUE BEARD

Wise Children has announced that Robyn Sinclair joins the company of Blue Beard written and directed by the company's Artistic Director Emma Rice – the production opens next month at Bath Theatre Royal ahead of a UK tour.

“We're both sad and excited today. We're truly sad to say that we have said goodbye to our original Blue Beard leading lady, Isabel Adomakoh Young. Isabel sustained an injury over the Christmas break and is wisely taking time to heal and return to full strength. We send her all our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. The excitement comes because we have just confirmed that the role will be taken instead by the wonderful Robyn Sinclair. Welcome to the company, Robyn!”

Robyn Sinclair's theatre credits include The Enormous Crocodile (Leeds Playhouse and Regent's Park Open Air Productions), The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth (The Watermill Theatre), Wildfire Road (Sheffield Theatres), The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe (UK tour and Gillian Lynne Theatre), Amélie (Criterion Theatre), Mog (The Wardrobe Ensemble, Royal and Derngate, The Old Vic), Electrolyte (Wildcard Theatre), The Wind in the Willows (New Vic Theatre), Mood Music (The Old Vic), The Snow Queen (Theatre Clwyd/Paperfinch Theatre), and Much Ado About Nothing (Oxford Shakespeare Company). For film, Not Knowing Needing and Fledgeling.



Blue Beard, a co-production with Birmingham Rep, HOME Manchester, Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh and York Theatre Royal opens at Theatre Royal Bath on 8 February, with previews from 2nd, and runs until 10 February, before embarking on a UK tour to venues including the partner theatres.

Blue Beard the Magician makes hearts flutter and pupils dilate. With a wink, a stroke and a flick - things just seem to vanish. Cards, coins, scarves… and women.

Puff! Gone. Without a trace.

He meets his match when his young bride discovers his dark and murderous secret. She summons all her rage, her smarts and her sisters to bring the curtain down on his tyrannous reign.

Emma Rice brings her own brand of theatrical wonder to this most beguiling and disturbing of tales. With her signature sleight of hand, Blue Beard explores curiosity and consent, violence and vengeance - all through an intoxicating lens of music, wit and tender truth.

When someone tells you not to look, OPEN THE BLOODY DOOR!

Performance Dates

Bath Theatre Royal:

2 – 10 February

Press night: 8 February

www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Box Office: 01225 448844

Manchester HOME

13 – 24 February

www.homemcr.org

Box Office 0161 200 1500

York Theatre Royal

27 February – 9 March

www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Box Office: 01904 623 568

The Lyceum Edinburgh

12 – 30 March

www.lyceum.org.uk

Box Office: 0131 248 4848

Birmingham Rep

9 – 20 April

www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

Box Office: 0121 236 4455

Battersea Arts Centre

23 April – 18 May

www.bac.org.uk

Box Office: 020 7223 2223