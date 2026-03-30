Rhys Warrington Is 2026 Jerwood Writer In Residence At Pentabus

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Pentabus has announced Rhys Warrington as the second Jerwood Writer in Residence 2026. Rhys has a strong connection with Pentabus, having been part of the company's National Young Writers' Programme (2022–23). He has since gone on to build a rapidly rising profile as a playwright, with his new play MONUMENT set to premiere in a co-production between The Royal Court Theatre and Sherman Theatre in December 2026, as part of the Royal Court's 70th Anniversary Season.

A writer and actor originally from rural Carmarthenshire in South-West Wales, Rhys trained at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. Rhys was selected for the residency because his work echoes Pentabus' ethos of championing rural communities, and his journey from Young Writer to Writer in Residence reflects the company's commitment to nurturing new talent.

Jerwood Foundation has provided £40,000 over two years (£20,000 per year) to support the Writer in Residence programme. Rhys will receive a £12,000 bursary, with a further £8,000 per year supporting the residency, including travel and accommodation costs.

During his residency, Rhys will spend time with the company at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. He will teach on the Young Writers programme and will be supported to develop a brand-new play. Reflecting Jerwood Foundation's commitment to supporting emerging talent in the arts, the residency will provide him with the time, space and support to deepen his practice and develop new work.

Commenting on the appointment, Rhys said, "I am absolutely thrilled, and incredibly honoured, to be the Jerwood Writer in Residence 2026. To get the opportunity to spend a year embedding myself in this extraordinary company whose work, focusing on rural communities, is something not only very close to my heart but feels more pressing than ever in these isolating polarising times. I'm incredibly excited to work alongside Elle, Verity and the whole team - I can't wait to get started."

Pentabus Artistic Director and 2025 BAFTA winner, Elle While commented: “Rhys is an exceptional playwright. We have seen him grow from our Young Writers' course in 2023, and we are delighted to welcome him back as the next Jerwood Writer in Residence at Pentabus. We can't wait to have him as part of the team and to read the undoubtedly brilliant play he will write in his year with us.”

Lara Wardle, Executive Director and Trustee, Jerwood Foundation said, “Jerwood Writer in Residence at Pentabus provides playwrights with a critical writing opportunity in the early stages of their careers, and underlines Jerwood Foundation's long-held commitment to supporting emerging talent and creative excellence in the UK.”