Rhys James Adds New Tour Dates Due To Demand

After selling out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and every tour date so far, Rhys James is adding an autumn leg to his debut tour from 22nd October - 21st November 2020. The Mock The Week regular and host of Radio X's Early Work podcast has proven to be one of the hottest tickets in town so better act fast to land your seat at one of his shows.

Tickets are on sale at 12pm on Tuesday 3rd March from www.rhysjames.co.uk or www.showandtelluk.com

In early 2019, Rhys was asked to go back to his school and inspire the Year 11s. Given that Year 11s are a nightmare and there was no fee, he ghosted the teacher who had emailed, but when you think back to yourself at that age it's impossible not to wonder: was the past even good?

Then again, is the present? While so many people are concerned about 'cancel culture' and rallying against political correctness, Rhys thinks we aren't cancelling enough. Specifically, the many murder podcasts that pretty much explain how to get away with killing someone. In lieu of them being banned, it's time to figure out why we're so fascinated by murder, and why so many more women listen to the true crime genre than men.

Rhys James is an accomplished comedian and writer. Making his mark on multiple British comedy institutions, Rhys is frequently seen on Mock The Week, appearing 13 times in total, and made a storming debut on Live At The Apollo last year. He has also appeared on Roast Battle, Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, Russell Howard's Stand Up Central (Comedy Central), The News Quiz (Radio 4) to name a few. In addition, Rhys has his own 30-minute Comedy Central special as part of Soho Theatre Live.

His first Radio 4 series, Rhys James is... was met with great praise and his new radio 4 series Rhys James Isn't aired in autumn 2019, once again to critical praise.

2020 saw the year Rhys James took another big step in his career and released his Early Work podcast with Radio X, seeing some of the UK's most artistic minds bring in their early piece of creative work for Rhys to tear them apart. Guests so far have included Rose Matafeo, John Kearns, Nick Helm with many more lined up to unearth the pieces of work only their proud parents would call masterpieces.

He has performed four solo shows at the Edinburgh fringe to complete sell-out audiences and critical acclaim, earning his show 'Forgives' a spot in British Comedy Guide's 'Best Reviewed Shows of the Fringe' list.

Tour Dates

22nd October 2020 Bournemouth, Shelley Theatre

www.shelleytheatre.co.uk / 01202 413 600

23rd October 2020 Southampton, Nuffield Theatres -Studio

www.nstheatres.co.uk / 023 8067 1771

30th October 2020 Swindon Arts Centre

www.swindontheatres.co.uk / 01793 524 481

6th November 2020 Leeds, City Varieties

www.cityvarieties.co.uk / 0113 243 0808

19th November 2020 Norwich Playhouse

www.norwichtheatre.org / 01603 630 000

20th November 2020 London, Leicester Square Theatre

www.leicestersquaretheatre.com / 020 7734 2222

21st November 2020 Salford, Quays Theatre

www.thelowry.com / 0343 208 6000





