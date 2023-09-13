Review: DREAM TEAM, Liverpool Royal Court

Two hours of fantastic fun that I have not stopped talking about.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 3 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse
Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo 4 Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse

Review: DREAM TEAM, Liverpool Royal Court

Review: DREAM TEAM, Liverpool Royal Court The story of the Sandman has been told for generations in song, books and on the stage - and this time, it was the turn of Liverpool’s Royal Court Youth Theatre to bring the tale to life in Dream Team.

And what happened when they did? Well - it was truly magical.

Directed by Vannessa Parks and Zain Salim, the show followed a group of adventurers known as the Dream Team, who searched across the globe for the Sandman. With children unable to go to sleep and a villain called Mr Morpheus trying to take over the world, the Dream Team had to find the Sandman before it was too late.

No spoilers here though. This reviewer will not tell you what happened or if they succeeded on their quest. What I will tell you though, is that Dream Team was two hours of fantastic fun that I have not stopped talking about.

Dream Team used music, dance, acting and media such as a video projection screen to seamlessly take the audience through the story. Whether it was an all-cast dance scene which quickly changed to video narration from Mr Morpheus, all the elements combined to move the story from scene to scene with ease.

As soon as the show began, the cast delivered a flawless dance routine to a remix of the classic song Mr Sandman. Each move was perfectly timed and all the performers were in sync with one another. The slick choreography and energy onstage captured your attention straight away and immediately set the scene, as the audience were taken into the lives of the residents in an idyllic village. 

The subsequent introduction of the villagers left the audience crying with laughter, as a hilarious play on rhyming names in the dialogue made this scene especially memorable. It was a moment of comedy genius that showcased the creativity of these young performers, who had devised this entire show in just three weeks.

Joshua Townsend and Leighton Forrester as Barnaby and Harold were just two performers in this superbly talented cast, whose reactions to the mischief of the children in the village (including shocked facial expressions and high pitched vocal tones) left you chuckling throughout the show. 

Annie McGinn delivered a breathtaking solo song to close act two, with vocals comparable to those you would hear in a West End or Broadway musical. Written by none other than two alumni of the Liverpool’s Royal Court Youth Theatre, the song brought together generations of performing talent whose lives have been and continue to be transformed by The Youth Theatre, showcasing the importance of theatre engagement programmes such as this.

As act two opened with the Dream Team searching across the globe for the Sandman, the way the cast created specific worlds using physical theatre was especially impressive. For 

example in video game world, the cast used their physicality to create objects such as fast cars to excellent effect. The use of physical theatre also showcased the artistic vision of directors Vannessa Parks and Zain Salim, who are both talented movement practitioners.

With a cast of talented, rising stars who I hope to see back on the Liverpool’s Royal Court main-stage in the future, Dream Team was a unique, fun and enjoyable take on the Sandman tale that kept me entertained from start to finish.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
London Mozart Players Opens 2023/24 Season With STORY OF THE FAIR FIELD Photo
London Mozart Players Opens 2023/24 Season With STORY OF THE FAIR FIELD

London Mozart Players open their 23/24 season at Fairfield Halls with Story of the Fair Field; a concert on Saturday 7 October at Fairfield Halls.

2
THE NAGS HEAD Comes to Park90 in October Photo
THE NAG'S HEAD Comes to Park90 in October

The Nag's Head comes to Park90 in October. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

3
Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month Photo
Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month

Multi-award-winning comedian Ian Smith is taking his Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show 'Crushing' on tour. Learn more about the production here!

4
Juliette Burton Embarks on Tour With NO BRAINER This Autumn Photo
Juliette Burton Embarks on Tour With NO BRAINER This Autumn

Comedian Juliette Burton will be setting out on a tour of the UK with her brand new show this autumn. 

From This Author - Sarah O'Hara

Review: MACBETH, Shakespeare North PlayhouseReview: MACBETH, Shakespeare North Playhouse
Review: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal CourtReview: A GREASY SPOON, Liverpool's Royal Court
Review: RUBBISH ROMEO AND JULIET, Liverpool Theatre FestivalReview: RUBBISH ROMEO AND JULIET, Liverpool Theatre Festival
Review: LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER, Liverpool Theatre FestivalReview: LOCOMOTIVE FOR MURDER, Liverpool Theatre Festival

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Polka Theatre (9/29-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ikaria
Theatr Clwyd (9/19-9/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wesley Centre, Harrogate Theatres (9/29-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ikaria
Theatre@41 (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# William Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Barnfield Theatre (11/17-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady With a Dog
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (9/13-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Lakeside Arts Nottingham (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eating Myself
Derby Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Norden Farm (10/13-10/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You