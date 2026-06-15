Reimagined JEKYLL AND HYDE to Open at Liverpool Everyman

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Young Everyman Playhouse will present a re-imagining by playwright Evan Placey of Robert Louis Stevenson's macabre classic Jekyll and Hyde at the Liverpool Everyman from 2 – 4 July (press night 3 July).

Dragging Stevenson's tale into the digital age, this electrifying production rips through the constraints of Victorian respectability. Not for the faint-hearted, expect violence, strong language, and plenty of fake blood as YEP's emerging talents bring this dark, contemporary reinvention vividly to life.

The cast includes Jenna Al Nasir, Niall Bailey, Jemma Barnes, James Campbell, Siobhan Clegg, Katie Comer, Theo Healey, Sean Howard, Nieve Jackson, Michael James, Peter Jesson, Kappa Kugabalan, Mia Lam, Huw Lilley, Omar Mahamed, Patrick Martin, Liam McGuiness, Casey Murray, Niamh Pitter, Abi K Steele, Ellie Anna Weir, Daisy Wilson, and Poppy Wilson.

Step into the shadows, if you dare. Young Everyman Playhouse invites you into a world where gas lamps flicker and something monstrous prowls beneath the city's polished surface.

Jekyll & Hyde—radically reimagined by Evan Placey—drags this gothic classic into the digital age, ripping through Victorian respectability to expose a world of danger, temptation, and fractured identities.

It's a story of ambition, addiction, and the monsters we hide—online and off. At its heart is a powerful question: what happens when female voices are silenced? And what's unleashed when they finally break through.

YEP has been ground-breaking since its inception in 2012 as the first regional theatre in the UK to develop a programme that was more than a youth theatre, encompassing all aspects of theatre-making: actors, writers, directors, producers, technicians, marketers. YEP won The Stage School of the Year Award in 2015 (the first time it was won by a theatre, not a drama school), created the first carbon-neutral theatre production with The Environmentalists and is considered to be “the best example of youth engagement nationally” (UNITAS on YEP's partnership with Liverpool Youth Offending Service).

YEP is a place of playful creativity for young people to be themselves, tell stories and gain opportunities in the creative industry. Working with outstanding professional artists, young people develop their creativity, learn new skills, and make new friends in welcoming, supportive groups and sessions. Young Advisors, made up of 11 young people who represent different backgrounds and life experiences living in the Liverpool City Region, formed in 2023 to oversee the development of YEP 10 years on. They now have influence in organisational decisions, connections with national youth advisory boards, and represented the theatres at key events. 2 members from the 2023 cohort are now part of the Diversity Action Group.

YEP has made a significant difference to the employability of young people by developing their skills and providing real opportunities and experiences. Former Young Everyman Playhouse members are now graduating from drama schools, appearing in TV shows and Hollywood movies, contributing to work on screens and stages across the UK, creating their own companies, and building careers at The National Theatre, Headlong, RSC, Philharmonic Hall, and Everyman & Playhouse. The recruitment practice is open, inclusive and directly addresses under-representation, transforming young people's life chances and the industry's workforce.

Hayley Lindley-Thornhill, Head of Young People & Community at Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, said, 'Liverpool is full of young people with bold ideas and creative potential, and YEP is about turning that potential into real pathways. We are delighted to bring Jekyll and Hyde to the stage. When YEP makes work, we bring a whole community together. You can really see this power through our YEP actors, producers and technicians working together alongside students from LIPA, gaining real‑world experience, building confidence and skills, and believing in futures in the creative industries.'

More on Liverpool Everyman Recent Articles Reimagined JEKYLL AND HYDE to Open at Liverpool Everyman 6/15/2026

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