Regional Independent Theatre Alliance Launches at Westminster Reception

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The Regional Independent Theatre Alliance (RITA) officially launched on June 10 at a Parliamentary Reception in Westminster, bringing together five independent regional theatres to advocate for greater recognition of the sector's economic and cultural impact.

The event, sponsored by Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, marked the formal launch of RITA, a new alliance of independent, charitable, not-for-profit regional theatres that operate without day-to-day public subsidy.

The alliance's five founding members are Birmingham Hippodrome, Leeds Heritage Theatres, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Newcastle Theatre Royal, and Norwich Theatre.

At the launch, RITA outlined three priorities for government: formal recognition of the independent not-for-profit theatre model within policy and funding frameworks, the establishment of a regular data-sharing relationship with government, and support for a national co-investment strategy for independent theatre.

RITA also unveiled new data highlighting the collective impact of its member organizations. Together, the five theatres represent more than 8,000 seats, more than 2.6 million annual attendances, more than £83 million in annual gross income, and a projected five-year economic impact of £781 million.

According to the alliance, its member venues also generate £52 million annually in audience spending for local businesses, contribute more than £27 million through local supply chains, and support more than £10 million of Arts Council England-funded touring activity.

"This launch is about bringing an awareness of RITA's Third Way model to Westminster and demonstrating how independent theatres are self-sustaining community pillars," said Dame Caroline Dinenage MP. "RITA's members are driving growth across the UK, creating jobs outside of London and powering cultural hotspots."

Stephen Crocker, Chief Executive and Creative Director of Norwich Theatre, said the alliance was created to provide independent regional theatres with a stronger voice in national policy discussions while highlighting what RITA describes as "the third way" between subsidized and commercial theatre models.

Representatives from Newcastle Theatre Royal, Marlowe Theatre Canterbury, Birmingham Hippodrome, and Leeds Heritage Theatres also emphasized the role independent theatres play in supporting local economies, artist development, community engagement, and the national touring ecosystem.

About RITA

The Regional Independent Theatre Alliance is a coalition of independent, charitable, not-for-profit regional theatres. The organization launched publicly on June 10, 2026, and advocates for recognition of the sector's contribution to the UK's cultural and economic landscape.

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