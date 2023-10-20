Reading Rep Theatre Reveals First Ever Repertory Company For POTTED PANTO

The Reading Rep Theatre in Berkshire has announced their first ever repertory company, who will mark a milestone for the organisation by performing two productions in rep for the first time in the Berkshire theatre’s history.

Executive Director, Nick Thompson said “You might be surprised to hear that this is the first rep company that Reading Rep has created in its 11 year history! It’s exciting to have such an incredible cast performing two classics. We really do have a production for everyone this Christmas. And we can finally feel truly deserving of our name!”

The two productions are: a new adaptation of the pantomime Potted Panto by Daniel Clarkson, Jefferson Turner and Richard Hurst (running from Monday 27th November – Sunday 31st December 2023, Press Night: 29th November), which brings the audience seven classic pantomimes in just seventy minutes.

Founding Artistic Director Paul Stacey said of Potted Panto, “Pantomime is a brilliant tradition in the UK, but sadly it's often not seen as great art. This panto, which covers almost every British panto, is a brilliant summation of everything that makes this tradition so special; from dance to music hall, slapstick to singing, drama to comedy and everything in between. It's not just a summary of panto, but a summary of everything that makes British theatre so special.”

The second festive outing is a new production of Mary Elliott Nelson’s adaptation of the classic 1946 movie It’s A Wonderful Life, running from Thursday 30th November – Saturday 30th December 2023 (Press Night: 5th December).

On It’s A Wonderful Life, Stacey said, “It’s A Wonderful Life is one of my favourite films of all time. It tells the story of how helping other people will help you. There is no better time to tell this tale of community, perseverance and hope. This production extends Reading Rep’s tradition of sellout successes at Christmas.”

The repertory company will comprise of Mark Desebrock (Hedda Gabler – Reading Rep, Hamlet – Almeida West End), Eugene Evans (Peter Pan – Reading Rep, Romeo 7 Juliet – Lyric Theatre), Orla O’Sullivan (War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and We’ll Catch Stardust Yes We Will - The Vaults) and Charlotte Warner (A Christmas Carol, A Midsummer Night’s Dream– Reading Rep). Three of the cast return to the theatre having performed in productions during Reading Rep’s tenth anniversary season last year.

