Raymond Gubbay To Publish His Autobiography: Lowering The Tone & Raising The Roof

Few people have transformed the UK's musical scene more than impresario Raymond Gubbay. He recounts over fifty years in the business in his forthcoming autobiography, Lowering the Tone & Raising the Roof, presenting orchestral music, opera and dance to millions.

In this much-anticipated autobiography, Gubbay brings to life his extraordinary career and the many great personalities he's worked with. With a provenance rich in history and talent, he retraces the musical legacy of his family, growing up in a liberal Jewish household in 1950s post-war London and the challenges he faced while embarking on his musical journey after a few failed attempts at corporate conformity.

Passionate and enigmatic, this memoir delves right into the heart of 1960s performing arts, with Gubbay setting up on his own when he started with a handful of performers touring to modest venues around the country, building a brand and a style which seemed very much in tune with the times. Later working alongside some of the most prestigious classical and popular artists of our time - from Yehudi Menuhin, Luciano Pavarotti and the English National Ballet to Ray Charles, Miles Davis and Andrew Lloyd- Webber - Gubbay has witnessed and played a hand in promoting and producing some of the most iconic performances of opera, ballet and classical music ever staged in some of the largest music venues in Britain, including the Royal Festival Hall, Symphony Hall Birmingham - and not least of all at the Royal Albert Hall.

In Autumn 2021 the Royal Albert Hall will host a gala concert celebrating Raymond Gubbay's long association with the Hall.

Raymond Gubbay says: "Looking back over my career while writing this book has brought back vividly to life so many memories of the pleasures and, sometimes, hazards of creating and running a business presenting live entertainment. I've had the great good fortune of working with so many wonderful artists including some of the all-time greats. I hope my memories covering more than five decades of presenting performances will bring them to life and provide an entertaining but accurate look behind the scenes."

Andrew Johnston, Publisher at Quiller, says "We are really delighted to have secured this rollicking, highly amusing and informative memoir. It literally goes behind the scenes of the entertainment world with revelations about the unpredictable business of the great musical venues and working with many of the great stars, politicians and royalty."