Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay Will Star in New Updated Version of JOHN & JEN This Summer

Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker (Come from Away) and Lewis Cornay (The Book of Mormon) star in the world premiere of a brand new updated version of the musical 'John & Jen' from Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald with new orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown and Andrew Lippa.

'John & Jen' is an emotional rollercoaster of a musical that explores the dynamics of family relationships. This production is the world premiere of a brand new updated version of the show by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown & Andrew Lippa.



1985. John & Jen, brother and sister, born seven years apart, grow up together, totally inseparable. Jen makes a "forever pact" with her little brother to always protect him against anything and anyone, including their own dad.



2005. Jen, alone in Canada with her baby boy whom she has named John, a living memorial to the brother she failed to protect.



The beautiful and haunting score emotionally captures the zeitgeist of contemporary America.



Andrew Lippa & Tom Greenwald said about the production: "We are absolutely delighted that Bray Productions are bringing 'John & Jen' to the stage as part of the resurgence of London theater this summer, particularly under the guidance of this extraordinary cast and creative team. We've also taken the opportunity to make some updates to the script, which we hope will give the piece a fresh jolt of relevance. But most of all, we're so excited that live audiences will once again get to see our show!"

Creative Team: Director Guy Retallack, Musical Supervisor Michael Bradley, Musical Director Bob Broad, Scenic & Costume Design Natalie Johnson, Sound Design Andrew Johnson, Production Manager Matt Harper, Stage Manager Robyn-Amber Manners, Casting Leon Kay Casting, Produced by Bray Productions.



Performances run 28 July - 21 August. Learn more at www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk.

Get a sneak peek below!