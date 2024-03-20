Professor Brian Cox and Daniel Harding Bring SYMPHONIC HORIZONS to The Royal Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Opera House will welcome back renowned physicist, Professor Brian Cox, as he and conductor, Daniel Harding, bring their new show Symphonic Horizons to the Main Stage.

Opening on Tuesday 30 July and featuring the Britten Sinfonia, Symphonic Horizons combines ground-breaking science with powerful orchestral music, taking audiences on a journey of cosmic ideas to explore the secrets of the universe.

With a focus on what it means to be human and discussing the link between cosmology and music, audiences will experience science, sound and the power of an orchestra in a whole new way at the Royal Opera House.

Tickets on sale from Wednesday 27 March. For more information, and to book, visit the ROH website.