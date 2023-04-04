Production Team Revealed For CHESTER MYSTERY PLAYS at Chester Cathedral This Summer

The production team has been announced for the 2023 cycle of the Chester Mystery Plays, the UK's largest regularly produced community theatre production.

Director John Young will be joined by designer Jess Curtis, composer and musical director Matt Baker, movement director Emma Briggs, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson and sound designer Kieran Lucas to produce the quinquennial Chester Mystery Plays. Production manager is Chris Bell and stage manager is Laurence Noble. Guildford School of Acting graduate Harvey Shearer has a volunteer role as assistant stage manager.

The 2023 cycle of Chester Mystery Plays has a 400-strong company of volunteer 'players, makers and stitchers' to tell the Bible stories from the Creation to the Last Judgment to a potential audience of 8,000 people at Chester Cathedral. Duncan Crompton will play Jesus with the role of God being split between Nicholas Fry and Becca Patch.

John has recently returned to Chester from his role as Staff Director at The National Theatre (Kerry Jackson, November 2022). His direction includes Romeo and Juliet and The Merry Wives of Windsor (Grosvenor Park Open Air Theatre), The Funny Thing About Depression (South Douglas Old Friends Association) and To Dream Again (Polka Theatre and Theatr Clwyd).

He said: "I have pulled together an extremely talented creative team who are going to bring my vision and their vision to life in the nave of the magnificent Chester Cathedral."

Designer Jess Curtis is inspired by the cathedral's 'incredible piece of art and craftsmanship'. Part of the Society of British Theatre's Sustainability working group, Jess intends to celebrate the colour, richness and luxury of the surroundings sustainably by reusing and repurposing items that the huge cast and crew already own. Her recent work includes Vincent River (The Bridge Theatre, Brussels); Postcard from Morocco (Dutch National Opera Academy) and Jekyll and Hyde (Derby).

Movement director Emma Briggs trained at Ballet Rambert and London Contemporary Dance School and has 30 years' experience as a contemporary teacher and choreographer all over the world.

Lighting designer Aaron J Dootson's theatre credits include: Jack V Giant, Night Before Christmas, The Wind In The Willows and Snow Queen (Polka Theatre); Claus (Lowry Theatre); Cinderella, Aspects of Love, Pippin, Yank and Parade (Hope Mill Theatre); Spring Awakening, Jekyll & Hyde and Cabaret (The Hammond).

This is the fifth cycle of Chester Mystery Plays for composer and musical director Matt Baker, who received a BEM in 2021 for his services to music and the community in the North West.

The Chester Mystery Plays are based on well known Bible stories. They originate in medieval times and were revived in Chester in 1951 for the Festival of Britain. They will be presented at Chester Cathedral from June 28-July 15 2023. Tickets available from Click Here.