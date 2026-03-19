Pitlochry Festival Theatre to Present World Premiere of Douglas Maxwell's INEXPERIENCE

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre is set to open its Studio season 2026 with the world première of Inexperience, award-winning Scottish playwright Douglas Maxwell's (So Young, Traverse Theatre, Raw Material and Citizens Theatre) witty and heartfelt romantic comedy about touch, memory, and the choices that shape a life.

Directed by the award-winning actor Sally Reid, Inexperience will première in the Studio at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 13 June – 4 July.

Robin doesn't do mess. Not in his house, not in his work, not in his heart. A meticulous Sheriff Clerk, he keeps himself apart—safe, orderly, untouchable. Until Iris walks back into his life

Iris is Robin's opposite: impulsive, passionate, always chasing the next cause or connection. Back in the 90s, when they were students, she made Robin a daring promise: they could only ever touch once. Just once, in their entire lives—in an attempt to preserve a spark that usually fades. Iris forgot. Robin never did.

Now, decades later, that one perfect touch may finally be within reach. But can a single moment live up to a lifetime of anticipation?

Inexperience is a moving, playful exploration of intimacy in a culture where physical contact is anything but simple. With humour, warmth, and emotional bite, Maxwell asks: what's the best way to live? Do you dive into life's chaos, or stay apart and unscathed?

Inexperience's cast will feature Adura Onashile (Medea, National Theatre of Scotland), Sandy Grierson (Make it Happen, National Theatre of Scotland), Alexander Tait (Death of an Influencer, A Play, A Pie and A Pint) and making her professional debut Sophie Fortune.

Douglas Maxwell has been one of Scotland's top playwrights since his debut play Our Bad Magnet in 2000. His recent plays include Man's Best Friend at The Tron and Scottish tour, and the multi-award winning So Young at The Citizens, produced by Raw Materials. His other works include The Sheriff Of Kalamaki (A Play, A Pie and A Pint); Orphans (National Theatre of Scotland); Decky Does a Bronco (Grid Iron) and The Whip Hand (Traverse Theatre/Birmingham Rep).