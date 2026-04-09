Full Cast Set for ONCE at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

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Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced the full cast for their forthcoming production of the Grammy, Tony and Olivier award-winning Once, which will reunite the original creative team behind the Broadway and West End musical.

As previously announced the production will be led by Dylan Wood (Hadestown, West End) and Lydia White (The Girl from the North Country, The Old Vic) in the roles of Guy and Girl. They will be joined in the cast by Connor Going (Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Emcee/Eamonn; Allison Harding (Little Women, Lyric Belfast) as Barushka; Laurie Jamieson (A Midsummer Night's Dream, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Bank Manager; Sean McLevy (Standing at the Sky's Edge, National Theatre) as Da; Loren O'Dair (Sherlock Holmes and the Poison Wood, Watermill Theatre) as Reza/Girlfriend; Loris Scarpa (Once in Concert, Touring) as Svec; Jos Slovick (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Curve Theatre and Tour) as Andrej; and Charlie West (Off-Broadway revival and US tour of The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, The Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh/Double M Arts) as Billy.

Set in Dublin, the story follows Guy, a disillusioned street musician ready to leave his songs behind, and Girl, a spirited Czech immigrant who challenges him to believe in his talent. With the support of an unconventional group of friends and fellow musicians, they embark on creating an album together.

The musical, written by Enda Walsh with music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, is based on John Carney's 2007 film, which featured the Oscar-winning song “Falling Slowly”. Premiering on Broadway in 2012, Once went on to win eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical and subsequently ran in the West End from 2013-2015 where it won two Olivier awards for Best Actress in a Musical and Award for Outstanding Achievement in Sound. Once is the only musical to receive an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award, and a Tony Award.

Directed by John Tiffany (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Black Watch and Wild Rose), the uplifting and moving new production will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 23 May- 27 June.