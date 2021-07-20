Picnic Proms: Summer Concert Series Will Be Performed at Harewood in September

The Picnic Proms Summer Concert Series is coming to Harewood this September. The series kicks off on 3 September with a concert featuring Alfie Boe, with special guests Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker.

The concert series takes place outdoors surrounded by Harewood House's stunning landscape. Share a picnic with your friends and loved ones, sing along to your favourite songs and soak in an evening of unmissable live entertainment.

Learn more at https://harewood.org/.

Concert Lineup:

Friday 3 September

Alfie Boe with special guests Louise Dearman and Rachel Tucker

Ever since he exploded onto the music scene nearly 20 years ago, Alfie Boe, a veteran of the London stage and Broadway, has racked up one extraordinary achievement after another. He has two UK Number 1 albums to his credit and has sold more than one million albums in the UK. Having performed in some of the world's greatest venues, he has the rare ability to bring together all sorts of music lovers. Not many artists can lay claim to having appeared in the West End theatre, Broadway with lead roles in Les Miserables, La Boheme (which earned him a Tony award) and the spectacular orchestral classic rock album Quadrophenia.

Saturday 4 September

The Great Yorkshire Proms hosted by Aled Jones and featuring The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, Sir Willard White, Sophie Evans and Tenors Unlimited

Enjoy an evening of opera and classical favourites hosted by singer and presenter Aled Jones MBE. Special guests include world-famous baritone Sir Willard White, sopranos Sophie Evans and Peyee Chen and Tenors Unlimited, also known as the Rat Pack of Opera. Our stellar line-up of stars will be accompanied by The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, a professional orchestra specifically created to support professional Yorkshire-based musicians affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sunday 5 September

Queen Symphonic with the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra

Experience the music of Queen like never before at Harewood House this summer. Closing the incredible Picnic Proms Summer Concert Series this year is the phenomenal Queen Symphonic.

The unique sound blends symphonic arrangements with classic rock, celebrating the greatest hits of Queen like you've never heard before. Queen Symphonic features exceptional vocalists, a world class rock band and The Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra.

Expect to rock along to unforgettable tunes such as Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You, Don't Stop Me Now and of course Bohemian Rhapsody.