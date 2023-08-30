Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER

The UK and Ireland tour runs 5 September – 17 November. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

All new rehearsal photos and a teaser trailer have been released for London Classic Theatre’s UK and Ireland tour of Faith Healer. The tour opens at New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme on 5 September and runs until 17 November closing at Venue Connaught Theatre, Worthing. 

Check out the photos and video below!

London Classic Theatre presents Faith Healer by Brian Friel, starring Paul Carroll (Frank), Gina Costigan (Grace), and Jonathan Ashley (Teddy). The production is directed by Michael Cabot, designed by Bek Palmer, with lighting by Matthew Green.

Frank Hardy has a gift.  A gift of healing. A frayed banner hangs outside a desolate village hall.  The sick, the suffering and the desperate arrive from out of the wind and the rain.  They come in search of restoration, a cure.  

Through the 1950s and 1960s, Hardy and his wife, Grace, travel to remote corners of Scotland, Wales and Ireland.  Accompanied by manager Teddy, they move from village to village, bringing an unpredictable mix of theatricality and the spiritual. 

Using four enthralling monologues to interweave the stories of these three intriguing characters, Friel takes us on an extraordinary journey of shifting perspectives and uncertain memories…

Photo Credit: Paul Keely-Sandys

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Gina Costigan, Michael Cabot

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Gina Costigan

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Gina Costigan

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Jonathan Ashley

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Jonathan Ashley

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Paul Carroll

Photos/Video: Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Paul Carroll





Recommended For You