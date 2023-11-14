Photos/Video: In Rehearsal For THE WIZARD OF OZ at the Watermill Theatre

An all new music video and rehearsal photos have been released from The Wizard of Oz at the Watermill. Check out the photos and video below!

This is a fresh new take on the novel by L. Frank Baum, from Marietta Kirkbride (Five Children and It, The Egg), director Georgie Staight (Camp Albion, The Watermill), and composer and musical director Nick Barstow (From Here to Eternity, West End). The Wizard of Oz will play at the Watermill from Friday 17 November until Sunday 31 December 2023, with a press performance on Monday 20 November.

The production stars Angela Caesar (The Wicker Husband – The Watermill) as ‘Westly’ ‘The Wizard’ and ‘Aunt Em’, Sally Cheng (Tony! The Tony Blair Rock Opera – UK Tour) as ‘Scarrow’, Chris Coxon (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical – Leicester Curve and UK Tour) as ‘Tinman’, James Gulliford (The Jungle Book – UK Tour) as ‘Lionel’, Annabel Marlow (Six – Edinburgh Fringe) as ‘Dot’ and Signe Larsson making her professional debut as ‘Glenda’, ‘PA’ and Dance Captain.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior