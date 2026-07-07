Photos: WHATEVER THE WEATHER Opens at the Unicorn Theatre
The installation will run in the Unicorn’s Clore Theatre until 16 August 2026.
The Unicorn Theatre and Theatre Hullabaloo have released new production images for Whatever the Weather, a brand-new play installation from Linbury Prize finalist Rūta Irbīte, which runs in the Unicorn’s Clore Theatre until 16 August 2026. Check out the photos below!
Whatever the Weather invites children aged 0-7 and their grown-ups to immerse themselves in the wonderful world of weather, sparking curiosity and imagination together through sensory play, theatrical elements and sound journeys. This new play experience, with dramaturgy by Daniel Naddafy, is presented by the Unicorn and Theatre Hullabaloo, where it will continue after its summer run at the Unicorn, from 2 September 2026 – 6 February 2027.
Whatever the Weather has been co-designed with young audiences through a series of co-created play sessions with local families, run by the Unicorn’s Creative Hub department. Through discoveries in these sessions, the creative team has responded to and further developed the play elements which make up the experience.
Whatever the Weather is an immersive playscape experience inviting children and their grown-ups to play creatively together. Get closer to nature and experience rain, snow, sunshine, and more, in this playful, interactive space designed to uncover the wonders of weather and how it shapes our everyday lives. Inspired by ideas from local children, Whatever the Weather is an artist-designed space that celebrates the different ways children naturally play - encouraging families to discover, imagine and explore together.
Completing the creative team are Composer and Sound Designer Deanna H Choi, Lighting Designer Tyler Forward, Production Manager Chloe Stally Gibson, Digital Technologist Jonathan Green, Associate Sound Designer Raffaela Pancucci, Co-Creative Play Consultant Lucy Cassidy, Access Consultant Natalya Martin, and Creative Hub Facilitators Charlene Low and Stasha Dukic.
Whatever the Weather is a Theatre Green Book Intermediate production, with 60% of the show being made from recycled or reused materials and 70% of materials to be re-used or recycled after the show.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
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